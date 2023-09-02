Renault Kiger, Triber, And Kwid Urban Night Editions Launched In India

Renault India has launched the Kiger, Triber, and Kwid Urban Night Limited Edition. The special editions are based on the top-end variants of each model, and cost between Rs 7,000 and Rs 15,000 more than their standard counterpart. The Triber and Kiger Urban Night editions cost about Rs 15,000 more than the standard model while the special edition Kwid costs about Rs 7,000 more. There will only be 300 units of the Urban Night Edition for each model.

The changes in this special edition mainly focus on the looks and a few added features. The most noticeable change is the Stealth Black exterior colour with Stardust Silver accents on all models. Some new features include a smart mirror monitor, advanced ambient lighting, an illuminated scuff plate, and puddle lamps.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India, shared his excitement about the new launch, commenting, "This is an exciting announcement for the Renault family, including dealers, industry, and our employees. New-age customers will make a bold statement with the powerful Urban Night Limited Edition. This reflects our dedication to crafting wow-worthy customer-centric experiences. We are confident that this new limited edition will enable us to welcome more customers to our growing Renault family."

Customers can currently book and purchase the Urban Night Limited Edition at Renault-authorised dealerships.