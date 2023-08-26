Renault India Adds 5 New Dealerships To Its Network In A Single Week

It might have been a couple of years since Renault India launched a new product in India, however, the French carmaker is working on expanding its sales network. The company has announced opening five new touchpoints in India in a single week, which includes both retail showrooms and workshops. Renault India has opened two new showrooms in Goa, in Panjim and Margao, along with three more in the state of Chhattisgarh, namely in Bilaspur, Ambikapur, and Korba.

Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Renault India, at the inauguration of three new dealerships in Chhattisgarh

Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President Sales Marketing at Renault India Private Limited (RIPL), shared his excitement about this expansion, stating, "The inauguration of these five new dealerships and workshops is a significant testament to our enduring commitment to bringing Renault's products and services closer to our customers. These new facilities exemplify our dedication to offering the best-in-class customer experiences, and they reflect our ongoing efforts to cater to the evolving needs and aspirations of our customers."

The brand offers three models in India – Kwid hatchback, Kiger subcompact SUV, and Triber subcompact MPV

Renault India’s current network includes more than 450 sales and over 500 service touchpoints in the country. These include Renault’s 230+ ‘Workshop on Wheels’ located across India. The company says that the plan to expand its network is part of its strategy to offer comprehensive after-sales services, in addition to offering a range of vehicles. Currently, the brand offers three models in India – the Kwid hatchback, Triber subcompact MPV and Kiger subcompact SUV.

Renault India is planing to enter the EV space in India and the EV version of the Kiger could be the first model

Right now, Renault is also looking at entering the electric vehicle space in India, which has become a fast-growing segment. While globally the company already sell EVs, Renault is yet to launch one in India. The company has expressed interest in building its upcoming EV locally in India to make it affordable, and rumour has it that it will be a compact SUV. So, our bet would be an EV based on the Kiger. However, right now there is no information or indication from the company that confirms this report.