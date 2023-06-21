  • Home
  • News
  • Renault CEO Luca de Meo to Lead Ampere EV Subsidiary

Renault CEO Luca de Meo to Lead Ampere EV Subsidiary

Renault expects Ampere to achieve a double-digit operating profit margin by the end of the decade
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
21-Jun-23 10:02 AM IST
renault ceo luca de meo to lead ampere ev subsidiary.jpeg
Highlights
  • Renault appoints Luca de Meo as Ampere's Chairman and CEO, targeting profitability by 2025
  • Ampere to be listed separately, part of Renault's strategic restructuring for EV competition
  • Nissan and Mitsubishi show interest, Qualcomm to support Ampere's growth and cost reduction goals

Renault, the French carmaker, has announced the appointment of Luca de Meo, its group chief executive, as the future chairman and CEO of Ampere, the electric vehicle division. Renault plans to list Ampere on the stock market and has established an ad-hoc committee, led by Jean-Dominique Senard, to oversee the potential initial public offering (IPO) of Ampere.

 

Also Read: Renault-Backed Software Republique Unveils Concept EV

 

Renault is optimistic about Ampere's prospects, expecting it to achieve profitability by 2025 and break even on free cash flow by then. Furthermore, Renault envisions Ampere to achieve a double-digit operating profit margin by the end of the decade.

This move is part of de Meo's strategic restructuring of Renault to enhance its competitiveness in the electric vehicle (EV) and software-defined car markets. De Meo aims to secure funds for EV development and narrow the gap between Renault and larger competitors like Stellantis. The company's revamp includes merging its legacy combustion-engine assets with Geely into a division called Horse, while Ampere will be listed separately.

Renault expects Ampere to achieve profitability by 2025

 

Notably, Nissan has expressed its commitment to acquiring up to 15 percent of Ampere, and Mitsubishi Motors, Renault's junior alliance partner, is also considering an investment. Qualcomm, the leading smartphone processor manufacturer, will also provide support to the business.

 

“Ampere is about to hit the ground running, supported by unmatched assets from Day 1: one of the most integrated EV value chains in the industry, a pioneering approach to Software Defined Vehicle, and state-of-the-art engineering and manufacturing capabilities,” de Meo said on Monday.

 

Also Read: Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta Steps Down; Replacement To Be Appointed Shortly

 

The automotive industry is rapidly transitioning to EVs, and 2026 has emerged as a pivotal year that will accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and drive automotive electrification trends. Ampere has set ambitious targets, aiming for a 30 percent compound annual growth rate until 2030 and a 40 percent reduction in costs per vehicle when the next generation of vehicles begins production in 2027.


 

Related Articles
Tata Motors Expands EV Focus, Aims for 50% Market Share by 2030
Tata Motors Expands EV Focus, Aims for 50% Market Share by 2030
7 hours ago
EVs preferred by 3 out of every 4 gig workers in India: Survey
EVs preferred by 3 out of every 4 gig workers in India: Survey
7 hours ago
Nissan Unveils LIDAR-Based Intersection Collision Avoidance System
Nissan Unveils LIDAR-Based Intersection Collision Avoidance System
7 days ago
Complaint Lodged In France Against Renault For Faulty Engines
Complaint Lodged In France Against Renault For Faulty Engines
14 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now