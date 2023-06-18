Renault-backed Software Republique unveils concept EV

  • Home
The H1st Vision concept car has a range of features, including biometric access control, safety monitoring system, and also vehicle-to-grid charging capabilities
By Carandbike Team
18-Jun-23 02:01 PM IST
Highlights
  • The H1st Vision concept car by Software République features biometric access control, eliminating the need for a conventional key fob
  • Features vehicle-to-grid charging capability
  • Fascia resembles the Renault Scenic Vision

Software République backed by Renault group has unveiled a concept car called the H1st Vision, also known as the Human First Vision. The car was developed over six months.

 

Also Read: Nissan Unveils LIDAR-Based Intersection Collision Avoidance System


H1st Vision’s fascia resembles the Renault Scenic Vision and features an SUV-like body. Some of the features include a driver and vehicle health monitor, predictive alarms for passenger and driver safety, and a biometric access control system. The company says that  the Vision's biometric access control system remembers the owner's walking patterns and uses facial recognition, name, and height to unlock the car, eliminating the need for a conventional key fob. The car's interface includes a "Digital ID wallet" to facilitate car sharing and rental.

The car's interface includes a "Digital ID wallet" to facilitate car sharing and rental


Inside the vehicle, a 16-speaker sound system enables each passenger to have private phone calls by playing audio through their headrest speakers while cancelling out frequencies near other passengers. Real-time information on weather conditions and traffic is provided to the driver through live data tracking.

The H1st Vision also has vehicle-to-grid charging capability that allows it to power external objects


Regarding safety, the H1st Vision surpasses the General Safety Regulations 2 (GSR2) requirements set for vehicles in the European Union. It monitors the driver's respiration and pulse rate, providing recommendations for adjusting interior lighting and temperature or suggesting breathing exercises.

 

Also Read: Renault Crosses 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone In India


The H1st Vision also has vehicle-to-grid charging capability that allows it to power external objects, including homes, during blackouts. An autonomous energy management system controls the car's electricity usage, charging the battery during periods of low demand and lower prices, while powering the home during peak-rate periods. Charging is facilitated through the Mobilise PowerBox, which offers various AC charging station options and can be controlled remotely using a smartphone app.


 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL


Source

