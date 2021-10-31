  • Home
  • News
  • Renault Forecasts Production Fall On Shortages

Renault Forecasts Production Fall On Shortages

The group sold just over 599,000 vehicles in the third quarter, down 22.3 percent compared to the same period in 2020 when the auto industry re-emerged from months of pandemic-induced paralysis.
authorBy AFP
31-Oct-21 02:24 PM IST
Renault Forecasts Production Fall On Shortages banner

Renault expects to manufacture around 500,000 fewer vehicles than anticipated this year due to a global shortage in electronic components, the French auto group said Friday. The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted supply chains around the world, leading to bottlenecks in the components, wood, plastics and steel markets, crippling many industries.

"The group anticipates a loss close to 500,000 vehicles for the year," it said in a statement after posting third quarter results.

Renault said it was unable to produce 170,000 planned vehicles in the three months to September as many factories around the world are shut due to the lack of components, particularly semi-conductors.

renault logo

The group sold just over 599,000 vehicles in the third quarter, down 22.3 percent compared to the same period in 2020

The group sold just over 599,000 vehicles in the third quarter, down 22.3 percent compared to the same period in 2020 when the auto industry re-emerged from months of pandemic-induced paralysis.

But Renault nevertheless confirmed its forecast of reaching a full year operating margin -- an indicator of how efficient a group is at generating profit from sales -- of 2.8 percent of turnover.

"The actions taken to further lower costs and maximise the value of our production allow us to confirm our guidance for the year despite the deterioration in components availability in the third quarter and reduced visibility for the fourth quarter," chief financial officer Clotilde Delbos said in a statement.

Related Articles
Nissan Says Talks With Renault Focused On Better Competing In Electric Cars
Nissan Says Talks With Renault Focused On Better Competing In Electric Cars
2 days ago
U.S. Commerce Aims To Seek Chips Funding Proposals By February
U.S. Commerce Aims To Seek Chips Funding Proposals By February
6 days ago
Renault-Backed Beyonca EV Venture Touts Health Monitoring, Targets Audi In China
Renault-Backed Beyonca EV Venture Touts Health Monitoring, Targets Audi In China
6 days ago
Boosting EU Chip Supplies, STMicroelectronics Plans New Plant In Italy
Boosting EU Chip Supplies, STMicroelectronics Plans New Plant In Italy
9 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

Renault Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What is your preferred mode of commute for a road trip?