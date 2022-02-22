Renault Teases New Concept Car; To Be Unveiled In May

Renault has teased a new concept car which represents the Group's sustainable development commitments. While we don't get to see the full car, we can understand the size of the car by the codename that it has been given. Internally called the ZHCB, we can understand a lot about the car. Going by history, all the concept cars from Renault carry the Z designation, so that's one department taken care of. H stands for hydrogen fuel and the C is basically means the C-Segment, so a car that is the size of the Megane. While all this gives us an idea where it will be placed, there's no word on what the car will be called.

The company says that the concept car will feature a hydrogen engine, and it embodies 'the decarbonization trajectory of the group and the progress of circular economy, recycled and recyclable materials'. The company also says that the concept has been designed under the direction of the new design chief Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Director. This concept car is part of the company's recently announced objective of achieving a 100 per cent electric energy mix by 2030.

The car will make its global debut in May 2022 and we'll know more about the specifications of it then, but till then we have just this information and of course, can't wait to know more.