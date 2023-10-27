Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
27-Oct-23 05:28 PM IST
Highlights
- The new platform can underpin vehicles ranging between 4 and 5 metres
- It debuts a 118 bhp 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine.
- The Kardian is unlikely to come to India
Renault announced its global product plans till 2027 in a recently held conference in Brazil. The big reveal there was the Kardian SUV, which is based on a new, modular platform and has a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder engine. Here’s all that you need to know about it.
The Kardian is 4120 mm long
New Modular Platform
The new Renault Kardian might remind you of a certain celebrity family but its based on a brand-new platform. Its built focusing on the Latin American markets and will be sold in other emerging markets afterwards. This platform can underpin car lengths ranging between 4 and 5 metres. The Kardian, on the other hand, is 4120 mm long, 2025 mm wide,1596 mm tall and has a 2604 mm wheelbase. The ground clearance is an impressive 209 mm.
New 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder engine
It will introduce a new 118 bhp 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that has a peak torque of 220 Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic. It has 3 drive modes: Eco, Sport and MySense.
Looks similar to the Kiger from the rear
Exterior design
The Kardian sports a typical Renault face, with lots of cuts and creases, all-LED headlamps, glossy black grille inserts with the badge in the centre. The bumper features a big air intake, a silver skid plate, fog lamps and a radar for the ADAS features. The side profile reveals dual tone paint scheme, roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels while the rear reveals C-shaped LED tail lamps, chunky bumper and silver skid plate.
The Kardian gets an all-black interior
Interior and features
The Kardian gets an all-black cabin with streaks of silver inserts on the steering wheel and central console. There are contrast orange stitches on seats, door trims with gloss black inserts. It gets a 7-inch driver display, 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, paddle shifters, wireless phone charger and climate control. The safety suite includes 6 airbags, ESC, electronic parking brake, 360 degree camera along with ADAS features.
Renault Kardian is unlikely to make it to India
Path to India
The Renault Kardian is unlikely to come to India anytime soon. However, the platform it's based on should make its way to India and spawn some new options from the French carmaker.
