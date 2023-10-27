Login

Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know

The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets
By Dhruv Attri

1 mins read

27-Oct-23 05:28 PM IST

Highlights

  • The new platform can underpin vehicles ranging between 4 and 5 metres
  • It debuts a 118 bhp 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine.
  • The Kardian is unlikely to come to India

Renault announced its global product plans till 2027 in a recently held conference in Brazil. The big reveal there was the Kardian SUV, which is based on a new, modular platform and has a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder engine. Here’s all that you need to know about it.

 

Also Read: Renault Announces 8 New Global Models; 3 Are Likely To Come To India

 

The Kardian is 4120 mm long
 

New Modular Platform

The new Renault Kardian might remind you of a certain celebrity family but its based on a brand-new platform. Its built focusing on the Latin American markets and will be sold in other emerging markets afterwards. This platform can underpin car lengths ranging between 4 and 5 metres. The Kardian, on the other hand, is 4120 mm long, 2025 mm wide,1596 mm tall and has a 2604 mm wheelbase. The ground clearance is an impressive 209 mm. 

 

New 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder engine

It will introduce a new 118 bhp 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that has a peak torque of 220 Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic. It has 3 drive modes: Eco, Sport and MySense.

 

Looks similar to the Kiger from the rear
 

Also Read: 2024 Renault Duster Spotted Testing; More Details Revealed 

 

Exterior design

The Kardian sports a typical Renault face, with lots of cuts and creases, all-LED headlamps, glossy black grille inserts with the badge in the centre. The bumper features a big air intake, a silver skid plate, fog lamps and a radar for the ADAS features. The side profile reveals dual tone paint scheme, roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels while the rear reveals C-shaped LED tail lamps, chunky bumper and silver skid plate. 


 

The Kardian gets an all-black interior

 

Interior and features

The Kardian gets an all-black cabin with streaks of silver inserts on the steering wheel and central console. There are contrast orange stitches on seats, door trims with gloss black inserts. It gets a 7-inch driver display, 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, paddle shifters, wireless phone charger and climate control. The safety suite includes 6 airbags, ESC, electronic parking brake, 360 degree camera along with ADAS features. 


Renault Kardian is unlikely to make it to India

 

Path to India

The Renault Kardian is unlikely to come to India anytime soon. However, the platform it's based on should make its way to India and spawn some new options from the French carmaker. 

 

Also Read: Renault Kiger, Triber, And Kwid Urban Night Editions Launched In India

# renault India# renault kardian# renault kiger
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Renault Announces 8 New Global Models; 3 Are Likely To Come To India
Renault Announces 8 New Global Models; 3 Are Likely To Come To India
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Renault will launch 8 new models by 2027 as part of a global product offensive. This will include a new SUV for the Indian market.

Renault's Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing In India
Renault's Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing In India
c&b icon
By Charanpreet Singh
calendar-icon

16 days ago

Renault, the French car manufacturer is currently working on all-new subcompact SUV for the Indian market. The upcoming subcompact SUV is internally codenamed as HBC, which has been spotted doing rounds on the Indian roads amidst lockdown. The company was expected to unveil the product at this year's Auto Expo, which didn't happen eventually. After failed attempts with Captur and Pulse, the carmaker is now eyeing for volume space with an all-new product. It was also expected that the subcompact SUV would be launched in India by mid-2020. As of now, there is no official timeline confirmed by the company yet.

Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
c&b icon
By Charanpreet Singh
calendar-icon

16 days ago

The new teaser video reveals several details about Renault's first subcompact SUV including new headlamps, neatly designed door handles, roof-mounted sporty spoiler, and LED taillight design.

Renault India To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 28,000 From January 1, 2021
Renault India To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 28,000 From January 1, 2021
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

16 days ago

Renault India has announced that it will be increasing prices across its model line-up by up to Rs. 28,000. The price revision will come into effect from January 1, 2021, and the price hike would vary based on the variant and model.

Renault Kiger Deliveries To Begin From March 3, 2021
Renault Kiger Deliveries To Begin From March 3, 2021
c&b icon
By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

16 days ago

The Renault Kiger was recently launched at an attractive price tag of Rs. 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and is currently the most affordable subcompact SUV on sale.

