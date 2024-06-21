Login
2024 Renault Kwid Review: Does The Small Hatch Still Score Big?

The Renault Kwid has been in the Indian market for nearly 10 years now and continues to be an important product for the French carmaker. Over the years, the needs of an entry-level hatch buyer have evolved, but has the Kwid caught up to this trend? Let’s find out!
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

8 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 21, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Renault Kwid has been in the market for nearly 10 years now
  • The 2024 Kwid is only offered with the 1.0-litre petrol engine in manual & AMT options
  • The Kwid competes with the likes of the S-Presso and even the Tiago

Back in 2015, when Renault launched the Kwid in India, the car immediately turned the tide for the company. A game-changing product that not only helped improve Renault’s volume game in India but also made it a household name. But over these nine years, not only has the Kwid gone through several changes, but the market too has evolved. Today’s small car buyer is looking for creature comforts and smart tech and is willing to pay that extra premium for it. But, has the Kwid caught up to this trend? Let’s find out.

 

 

The Looks!

 

Despite being in the market for almost a decade, the Renault Kwid has not gone through a generation upgrade and continues to be based on the same CMF-A platform. Having said that, the car did receive a major upgrade in 2019, and since then not much has changed visually. 

 

Renault Kwid 1

The Kwid has been in the Indian market for close to 10 years now but the platform remains unchanged 

 

The split lamp setup of the current Kwid, with the LED DRL on top and the large headlamps at the bottom, gives the car a bold look. The addition of chrome inserts adds a premium flavour, giving it a very European look if you may, however, this is a bit too busy for my liking. At the same time, the rear section in comparison, looks quite dated, still carrying the same design traits of the first Kwid, and some sort of a design evolution here would have been good. 

 

Renault Kwid 29

Over the years the Kwid has gone through several visual updates, with a major update in 2019

 

Now the model with me was the top-spec Climber variant, in the new dual-tone Fiery Red colour. The contrast here is added by the black roof, while the pop comes from the white ORVM covers. But what I particularly like are the wheels. Renault has a fancy name for them - dual-tone multi-spoke flex wheels. But what they essentially are, are a set of very smartly designed wheel covers that look like alloy wheels. Good job here Renault!

 

Also Read: 2024 Dacia Spring (Renault Kwid EV) Revealed

 

Renault Kwid 8

The top-spec Climber trim also gets dual-tone multi-spoke flex wheels a set of very smartly designed wheel covers

 

The Cabin & Features

 

Like the exterior, inside the cabin too, not much has changed compared to when the Kwid was last updated. However, Renault has consolidated the variant line-up and now the mid-spec RXL (O) variant gets a lot more features and creature comforts than before. 

Renault Kwid 17

The mid-spec RXL (O) variant gets a lot more features and creature comforts than before

 

This included the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers Apple Carplay and Android Auto, but you will need a data cable. The digital instrument cluster too has been retained, but the design is still fresh and looks premium and informative enough for a car in this segment. 

 

Renault Kwid 30

Gets an 8-inch touchscreen display with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and digital instrument cluster

 

Also, you get power windows on all four doors from the RXL(O) trim and above. That said, the driver does not get the master control for all windows, and the buttons for the front ones too are still inconveniently placed on the dashboard. 

 

Renault Kwid 13

The dashboard design remains unchanged and you get power windows on all four doors from the RXL(O) trim and above

 

Now I do not expect an adjustable steering from a car in this segment, but Renault could have offered height adjustability for the driver’s seat. The standard setting is a bit tall for my liking, and I am 5.9 feet tall. So, taller drivers might find it a bit uncomfortable. 

 

Also Read: Renault, Nissan Preview New 5- And 7-Seat SUVs for India

 

Renault Kwid 18

The Kwid Climber trim gets new Metal Mustard & White Strips

 

As for the rear seat experience, considering this is a small car, you do not expect much from the rear seat in terms of space and comfort. But, it’s quite decent. Now I am 5.9 feet tall, and this is set to my driving position. Yes, my legs are rubbing against the front seat, but it is not that uncomfortable. Yes, I could do with better under-thigh support, but shorter passengers will not have much problem. It is also best suited for two adults rather than three. Having said that, I like the interior trim, especially the Metal Mustard & White Strips you see on this Climber trim. 

 

Renault Kwid 25

The Kwid also offers the segment-best 279 litres of boot capacity

 

One important addition here is that now you get rear seatbelt reminders, which is a good addition, but you still get only a lap belt for the middle-seat passenger. Renault should have considered offering 3-pointed seatbelts for all passengers. The Kwid also offers the segment-best 279 litres of boot capacity. 

 

Safety

 

Renault Kwid 11

The Kwid gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control and a tyre pressure monitoring system all are standard

 

As for the rest of the safety bits, standard offerings include – dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, electronic stability programme, traction control and a tyre pressure monitoring system as well. Also, while the lower trims get rear parking sensors, the top-spec models come with rear parking cameras. Hill start assist too is only offered with the AMT models. 

 

Engine & Performance

 

Renault Kwid 24

The Kwid is offered with the same 1.0-litre petrol engine as before

 

The current version of the Kwid is only offered with the 1.0-litre petrol engine. While it’s the same motor as before, the motor has gone through the BS6 Stage II conversions that were rolled out last year. So how has that impacted the performance? Well, while the power output remains unchanged at 79 bhp and 91 Nm, the character of the motor seems to have changed for the better.

 

Renault Kwid 28

The Renault Kwid is peppy and fun-to-drive, making 79 bhp and 91 Nm of torque

 

Now, you do not feel much under 2000 rpm, and everything seems to taper down beyond 4000 rpm, but between that rev band, the Kwid impresses with its peppiness and power delivery. It has a strong mid-range that can keep you entertained at all times, and I for one quite love it.

 

Renault Kwid 14

While I drove the model with the 5-speed manual transmission, there is an AMT option as well

 

As for the gearbox, the model I drove features the 5-speed manual transmission. It is a bit clunky and will take some time to get used to the crudeness, but the shifts are nice and precise, it slots in well, and works well with the engine. Now, for those who are looking for the convenience of an automatic, Renault also offers an AMT version with the Kwid, which comes with a rotary dial.

 

Ride & Handling

 

Renault Kwid 26

The Kwid also handles quite nicely and offer good ride quality 

 

As for how the Kwid performs on the road, the 2024 model continues to impress. The ride quality is nice, and it takes on all the undulations on the road with great ease. Even on rough roads, it feels quite stable, and minimal harshness seeps into the cabin. 

The Kwid also handles quite nicely. Yes, there is a bit of body roll, especially when you are taking a corner a bit too aggressively, but it’s not a deal-breaker. The straight-line stability of the car is also good, and even if you are doing triple-digit speeds you won’t feel the confidence dropping. 

 

Variants & Price

 

Renault KwidManualAMT
RXERs. 4.7 Lakh 
RXL (O)Rs. 5.0 LakhRs. 5.45 Lakh
RXTRs. 5.5 LakhRs. 5.95 Lakh
Climber Rs. 5.88 LakhRs. 6.33 Lakh
Climber Dual ToneRs. 6.0 LakhRs. 6.45 Lakh

 

With the 2024 update, the Renault Kwid is offered in four key variants – RXE, RXL(O), RXT and Climber. The previous RXL trim has been dropped, while the mid-spec RXL Option variant now gets added creature comforts, which make it a more lucrative pick if you are on a tight budget. Prices for the 2024 Kwid now start at Rs. 4.7 lakh and go up to Rs. 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Verdict

 

Renault Kwid 5

The Kwid does check all the right boxes in terms of what you expect from a car in this segment

 

The Kwid received its last major update in 2019, and since then not much has changed in terms of looks or creature comforts. Yes, there are some new additions and a lot of it is now offered in lower variants as well, however, the price too has gone up by a considerable margin. Now there isn’t much that we can do about inflation, but when you look at it from an overall perspective, the Kwid does check all the right boxes in terms of what you expect from a car in this segment. Furthermore, it also has a very peppy engine that is quite fun to drive. 

 

Renault Kwid 23

The competition has become tougher in the entry-level space for the Kwid 

 

But the segment itself is quite aggressive now. The competition has become tougher in the entry-level space, and more and more new car buyers are going for bigger hatchbacks like Tata Tiago or Maruti Suzuki Celerio. In fact, at just a slightly higher premium you can also get models like the Tata Punch or Maruti Suzuki Swift.  

 

So yes, the Kwid has its work cut out for itself, but all things said it is still a very nice product and if you are on the lookout for a small city hatchback, it’s definitely worth considering.

 

Photos: Basil Eldho

