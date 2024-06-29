Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lotus EmiraLexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-Trail
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Indian New ChieftainBajaj Bruzer CNGSuzuki SV 650TVS ADVBenelli 402 S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New-Gen Dacia Duster Three-Row Spied Testing, To Be Likely Called The Bigster

The upcoming three-row Duster could be called the ‘Bigster’ upon its launch, and the spy images reveal a host of changes and features to expect.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new-generation Renault Duster three-row is likely to be sold as the Bigster in some markets
  • The spy shots reveal a feature-rich cabin while the design language will be completely new
  • The new-generation Duster will make its way to India in the second half of 2025

Renault India is in the process of introducing the recently unveiled Dacia Duster to the Indian market next year. Before its launch in India, the new-generation Duster was spotted in its three-row variant while testing internationally. The upcoming three-row Duster could be called the ‘Bigster’ upon its launch in international markets, while the model is expected to arrive as a three-row option in the Indian market. 

 

Also Read: Third-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Revealed; Gains Hybrid Powertrains

 

Dacia Duster Three Row Spied 2

 

The spy images reveal that the Renault Duster three-row will have a robust and muscular design. The SUV's silhouette is visible, as are the practical roof rails, an extended roof spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and squared-off wheel arches. Additionally, the vehicle shows pillar-mounted rear door handles, inverted C-shaped LED taillights, and multi-spoke blacked-out alloy wheels. The Duster has also grown in proportions with the third row present, at the cost of boot space. 

 

Also Read: New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options

 

Dacia Duster Three Row Spied 4

 

The SUV's dashboard layout is partially visible upon closer inspection. The spy shots show elements like a four-spoke steering wheel with controls, a tilted floating infotainment screen, and an electrically adjustable driver's seat. The new three-row Duster is expected to be rich in features, including auto-dimming IRVM, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, an ADAS suite, and more. 

 

The India-spec new-generation Duster will be badged as a Renault model. It will mark the popular nameplate’s return. The Renault Duster first arrived in 2013 and created the compact SUV category that’s turned out to be extremely popular in the last decade. 

 

Renault India is expected to bring the model with the 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid and 1.2-litre petrol-hybrid engine options. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic upon launch. It needs to be seen if AWD will make a return with the new generation model. The new Duster is scheduled to arrive in India in the second half of 2025. 

 

# Dacia Duster# Dacia Duster spied# Duster# Renault Duster facelift# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The third-generation Renault Duster has been revealed globally and here's a quick look at what's new on the SUV
    New-Generation Renault Duster - Top 5 Highlights
  • New-gen Duster now sits on the CMF-B platform and is offered with turbo-petrol, bi-fuel and hybrid powertrain options.
    Third-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Revealed; Gains Hybrid Powertrains
  • The new generation Renault Duster’s design sketches reveal a butch and rugged offering and the SUV is all set to make a comeback in the Indian market in the near future.
    Next-Gen Renault Duster Design Sketches Leaked Online Ahead Of Debut
  • The vehicle will likely see an India launch by 2024
    2024 Renault Duster Spotted Testing; More Details Revealed
  • The Renault Duster was one of the more capable compact SUVs in India, and you can still find one in the used car market. If you are considering one, here are 5 things you must know before you buy a used Renault Duster.
    Planning To Buy A Used Renault Duster? Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know

Latest News

  • The government will reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) making petrol cheaper by 65 paise per litre, while diesel gets a price cut of Rs 2.60 per litre.
    Maharashtra Government To Reduce Fuel Prices In Mumbai From July 1
  • The joint venture will be formed in the final quarter of the year with both Volkswagen and Rivian having equal ownership and control.
    Volkswagen To Invest $5 Billion In Rivian To Develop Software Under New Joint Venture
  • The new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, a roadster based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, has now been teased by Royal Enfield’s big boss, Eicher Motors MD, Siddhartha Lal.
    Siddhartha Lal Teases Upcoming Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
  • The Hypermotard 698 Mono is the company’s first-ever motorcycle with a production-spec single-cylinder engine in over 30 years
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • The Chetak electric scooter, which is now available in a total of three variants, will soon adopt a new naming nomenclature to make it easier for buyers to understand their positioning.
    Bajaj Chetak Premium To Be Renamed Chetak ‘Blue Line 3201’: Here’s Why
  • The Honda Cub is the most-produced motor vehicle in history and has been sold in more than 160 countries
    Honda Cub Production To End In 2025
  • The first tranche of the investment of $25 million will see Castrol acquire a 5.72 per cent stake in Gogoro.
    Castrol Invests $50 Million In Gogoro For Its Battery Swapping Tech
  • The team said Stroll will continue to race for the team into the new era of F1 regulations”, confirming that he will drive for the Formula 1 team till at least the end of 2026
    F1: Lance Stroll Extends Contract With Aston Martin Racing
  • Here are a few factory-fitted CNG vehicles that are expected to be launched in India soon
    Upcoming CNG Car Launches In India: Swift S-CNG, Nexon-iCNG And More
  • Launched in May 2005, the Swift has gone on to become one of the most successful offerings from the brand
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Breaches 30 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New-Gen Dacia Duster Three-Row Spied Testing, To Be Likely Called The Bigster
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved