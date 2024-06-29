New-Gen Dacia Duster Three-Row Spied Testing, To Be Likely Called The Bigster

Renault India is in the process of introducing the recently unveiled Dacia Duster to the Indian market next year. Before its launch in India, the new-generation Duster was spotted in its three-row variant while testing internationally. The upcoming three-row Duster could be called the ‘Bigster’ upon its launch in international markets, while the model is expected to arrive as a three-row option in the Indian market.

Also Read: Third-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Revealed; Gains Hybrid Powertrains

The spy images reveal that the Renault Duster three-row will have a robust and muscular design. The SUV's silhouette is visible, as are the practical roof rails, an extended roof spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and squared-off wheel arches. Additionally, the vehicle shows pillar-mounted rear door handles, inverted C-shaped LED taillights, and multi-spoke blacked-out alloy wheels. The Duster has also grown in proportions with the third row present, at the cost of boot space.

Also Read: New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options

The SUV's dashboard layout is partially visible upon closer inspection. The spy shots show elements like a four-spoke steering wheel with controls, a tilted floating infotainment screen, and an electrically adjustable driver's seat. The new three-row Duster is expected to be rich in features, including auto-dimming IRVM, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, an ADAS suite, and more.

The India-spec new-generation Duster will be badged as a Renault model. It will mark the popular nameplate’s return. The Renault Duster first arrived in 2013 and created the compact SUV category that’s turned out to be extremely popular in the last decade.

Renault India is expected to bring the model with the 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid and 1.2-litre petrol-hybrid engine options. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic upon launch. It needs to be seen if AWD will make a return with the new generation model. The new Duster is scheduled to arrive in India in the second half of 2025.