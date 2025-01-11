2025 Tata Tiago: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
Published on January 11, 2025
Highlights
- Tata Tiago updated with new features and colour options for 2025
- Offered in five main trim levels
- Prices for the updated hatch start at Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata Motors has updated its Tiago hatchback for the calendar year 2025. The Tiago, which is Tata’s entry-level and most affordable car, last received a significant update in 2020 and has only received minor revisions in subsequent years. The 2025 model benefits from a host of new features that will also be offered on the iCNG and electric variants of the Tiago hatch.
Focusing on the ICE model here, it is available in five main trim levels: XE, XM, XT, XZ, and XZ Plus. For powertrain, the MY25 Tiago will continue with the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. Let’s take a look at all the features offered, along with its prices, variant-wise. (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.)
2025 Tata Tiago: XE
Petrol price: Rs 5 lakh
iCNG price: Rs Rs 6 lakh
|13-inch steel wheels
|Front dual airbags
|ABS with EBD
|3 Point ELR seat belts with reminder (All Seats)
|ISOFIX
|Rear parking sensors
|Manual HVAC
|Melange fabric seats
|Fully digital instrument cluster
|Illuminated flat-bottom steering wheel
|Tilt steering
|adjustable headrest (front)
2025 Tata Tiago: XM
Petrol price: Rs 5.70 lakh
iCNG price: Rs 6.70 lakh
Features over the base XE variant
|14-inch dual-tone full wheel cover
|3.5-inch infotainment system by Harman
|2 speakers
|Height-adjustable driver seat
|Central locking with flip key
|All 4 powered windows
|Day/Night IRVM
|Rear parcel tray (petrol only)
|USB Type-A port
|Follow Me Home headlamps
|External antenna
2025 Tata Tiago: XT
Petrol price: Rs 6.30 lakh
iCNG price: Rs 7.30 lakh
Features over XM variant
|14-inch dual-tone hyperstyle wheels
|7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman
|Reverse parking camera
|4 speakers
|Apple CarPlay /Android Auto Connectivity
|Steering mounted controls
|Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
|Hill Hold Control (HHC)
|Rear defogger
|Electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators
|Body-coloured door handles
|Vanity mirror (Co-driver side)
2025 Tata Tiago: XZ
Petrol price: Rs 6.90 lakh
iCNG price: Rs 7.90 lakh
Features over XT variant
|15-inch dual-tone hyperstyle wheels (Petrol Only)
|10.24-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system
|HD Reverse parking camera
|Wireless Apple CarPlay /Android Auto connectivity
|Automatic LED headlamps with LED DRLs
|Rain-sensing wipers
|Autofolding ORVMs
|Advanced digital instrument cluster
|Shark fin antenna
|One shot down driver-side windows
|Cooled glove box
|Chrome-lined door handles
2025 Tata Tiago: XZ Plus
Petrol price: Rs 7.30 lakh
iCNG not offered on the range-topping trim
Features over the XZ variant
|15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
|Front fog lamps
|Rear wiper with washer
|Cruise control
|USB Type-C port
|Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
|Magazine Pockets
