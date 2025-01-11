2025 Tata Tiago: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Tata Motors has updated its Tiago hatchback for the calendar year 2025. The Tiago, which is Tata’s entry-level and most affordable car, last received a significant update in 2020 and has only received minor revisions in subsequent years. The 2025 model benefits from a host of new features that will also be offered on the iCNG and electric variants of the Tiago hatch.

Also Read: 2025 Tata Tiago Launched At Rs 5 Lakh; Gets 10.25-Inch Touchscreen, LED Headlights

Focusing on the ICE model here, it is available in five main trim levels: XE, XM, XT, XZ, and XZ Plus. For powertrain, the MY25 Tiago will continue with the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. Let’s take a look at all the features offered, along with its prices, variant-wise. (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.)

2025 Tata Tiago: XE

Petrol price: Rs 5 lakh

iCNG price: Rs Rs 6 lakh



13-inch steel wheels Front dual airbags ABS with EBD 3 Point ELR seat belts with reminder (All Seats) ISOFIX Rear parking sensors Manual HVAC Melange fabric seats Fully digital instrument cluster Illuminated flat-bottom steering wheel Tilt steering adjustable headrest (front)

Also Read: Long-Term Review: Tata Nexon EV LR Empowered+

2025 Tata Tiago: XM

Petrol price: Rs 5.70 lakh

iCNG price: Rs 6.70 lakh

Features over the base XE variant



14-inch dual-tone full wheel cover 3.5-inch infotainment system by Harman 2 speakers Height-adjustable driver seat Central locking with flip key All 4 powered windows Day/Night IRVM Rear parcel tray (petrol only) USB Type-A port Follow Me Home headlamps External antenna

Also Read: 2025 Tata Nexon Priced From Rs 7.99 Lakh; Gets Rejigged Variant Line-Up, New Colours

2025 Tata Tiago: XT

Petrol price: Rs 6.30 lakh

iCNG price: Rs 7.30 lakh



Features over XM variant



14-inch dual-tone hyperstyle wheels 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman Reverse parking camera 4 speakers Apple CarPlay /Android Auto Connectivity Steering mounted controls Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Hill Hold Control (HHC) Rear defogger Electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators Body-coloured door handles Vanity mirror (Co-driver side)

Also read: Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Subcompact SUV Showdown

2025 Tata Tiago: XZ

Petrol price: Rs 6.90 lakh

iCNG price: Rs 7.90 lakh

Features over XT variant



15-inch dual-tone hyperstyle wheels (Petrol Only) 10.24-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system HD Reverse parking camera Wireless Apple CarPlay /Android Auto connectivity Automatic LED headlamps with LED DRLs Rain-sensing wipers Autofolding ORVMs Advanced digital instrument cluster Shark fin antenna One shot down driver-side windows Cooled glove box Chrome-lined door handles

Also Read: 2025 Tata Tigor Launched At Rs 6 Lakh; Features 10.25-Inch Touchscreen, 360-Degree Cameras

2025 Tata Tiago: XZ Plus

Petrol price: Rs 7.30 lakh

iCNG not offered on the range-topping trim



Features over the XZ variant