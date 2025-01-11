Login
2025 Tata Tiago: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Tata’s most affordable car, the Tiago hatchback, gets an update for 2025 in the form of feature additions and more.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 11, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Tata Tiago updated with new features and colour options for 2025
  • Offered in five main trim levels
  • Prices for the updated hatch start at Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors has updated its Tiago hatchback for the calendar year 2025. The Tiago, which is Tata’s entry-level and most affordable car, last received a significant update in 2020 and has only received minor revisions in subsequent years. The 2025 model benefits from a host of new features that will also be offered on the iCNG and electric variants of the Tiago hatch. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Tata Tiago Launched At Rs 5 Lakh; Gets 10.25-Inch Touchscreen, LED Headlights

 

tata tiago 2025 new colours features carandbike 1

Focusing on the ICE model here, it is available in five main trim levels: XE, XM, XT, XZ, and XZ Plus. For powertrain, the MY25 Tiago will continue with the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. Let’s take a look at all the features offered, along with its prices, variant-wise. (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.)

 

2025 Tata Tiago: XE 

 

Petrol price: Rs 5 lakh 

iCNG price: Rs Rs 6 lakh
 

13-inch steel wheels
Front dual airbags
ABS with EBD
3 Point ELR seat belts with reminder (All Seats)
ISOFIX
Rear parking sensors
Manual HVAC
Melange fabric seats
Fully digital instrument cluster
Illuminated flat-bottom steering wheel
Tilt steering
adjustable headrest (front)

 

Also Read: Long-Term Review: Tata Nexon EV LR Empowered+

 

2025 Tata Tiago: XM

 

Petrol price: Rs 5.70 lakh

iCNG price: Rs 6.70 lakh

 

Features over the base XE variant 
 

14-inch dual-tone full wheel cover
3.5-inch infotainment system by Harman
2 speakers
Height-adjustable driver seat
Central locking with flip key
All 4 powered windows
Day/Night IRVM
Rear parcel tray (petrol only)
USB Type-A port
Follow Me Home headlamps
External antenna

 

Also Read: 2025 Tata Nexon Priced From Rs 7.99 Lakh; Gets Rejigged Variant Line-Up, New Colours

 

2025 Tata Tiago: XT

 

Petrol price: Rs 6.30 lakh

iCNG price: Rs 7.30 lakh
 

Features over XM variant 
 

14-inch dual-tone hyperstyle wheels
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman
Reverse parking camera
4 speakers
Apple CarPlay /Android Auto Connectivity
Steering mounted controls
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Hill Hold Control (HHC)
Rear defogger
Electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators
Body-coloured door handles
Vanity mirror (Co-driver side)

 

Also read: Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Subcompact SUV Showdown

 

2025 Tata Tiago: XZ

 

Petrol price: Rs 6.90 lakh

iCNG price: Rs 7.90 lakh

 

Features over XT variant 
 

15-inch dual-tone hyperstyle wheels (Petrol Only)
10.24-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system
HD Reverse parking camera
Wireless Apple CarPlay /Android Auto connectivity
Automatic LED headlamps with LED DRLs
Rain-sensing wipers
Autofolding ORVMs
Advanced digital instrument cluster
Shark fin antenna
One shot down driver-side windows
Cooled glove box 
Chrome-lined door handles

 

Also Read: 2025 Tata Tigor Launched At Rs 6 Lakh; Features 10.25-Inch Touchscreen, 360-Degree Cameras

 

2025 Tata Tiago: XZ Plus

 

Petrol price: Rs 7.30 lakh

iCNG not offered on the range-topping trim
 

Features over the XZ variant 

 

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Front fog lamps
Rear wiper with washer
Cruise control
USB Type-C port
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Magazine Pockets

 

