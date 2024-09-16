Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Night and Day Editions Launched

Renault has rolled out special edition variants for its passenger vehicle range in India, which currently consists of the Kwid, Kiger and Triber. The models are based on the RXL variants of the Triber and Kiger, and the RXL(O) variant of the Kwid. Named the ‘Night and Day’ limited editions, the main highlight of the special edition models is the dual-tone paint scheme. Additionally, the vehicles also get a few exterior add-ons and new features over the standard versions. Renault says the special edition models are limited to a combined 1,600 units.

Model Night and Day Edition Prices (ex-showroom) Kwid MT Rs 5 lakh (same price as Kwid RXL(O) manual) Kiger MT Rs 6.75 lakh (Rs 15,000 higher than the Kiger RXL manual) Kiger AMT Rs 7.25 lakh (Rs 15,000 higher than the Kiger RXL manual) Triber MT Rs 7 lakh (Rs 20,000 higher than the Triber RXL manual)

The models sport a dual-tone colour scheme that combines the Pearl White shade with a Mystery Black Roof. Additional exterior add-ons on the vehicles include piano black wheel covers, piano black grille inserts, piano black model nameplate, piano black ORVMs on the Kiger and Triber, along with piano black tailgate garnish on the Kiger. Other features on the vehicles include a 9.0-inch touchscreen and reverse camera.

The Night and Day editions get a range of Piano Black cosmetic add-ons

On the powertrain front, the models continue to be offered with the same set of engines as before. The Kwid Night and Day is offered with a 1.0-litre engine that churns out 67 bhp and 91 Nm of torque and is solely offered with a 5-speed manual. The Triber Night and Day is equipped with a 1.0-litre engine that makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and can only be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Kiger Night and Day, however, can be had with either the 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automated manual, again, mated to a 1.0-litre engine that produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm