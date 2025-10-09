There’s nothing really as fancy and exclusive as convertibles when it comes to passenger cars. The roof dropping down in a matter of seconds at the press of a button is the source of joy every car enthusiast would love to experience. However, unfavourable weather conditions at different times of the year have ensured that not many convertibles are launched in India. Here are the convertibles on sale in our market right now.

MG Cyberster

The Cyberster is the most affordable and only electric convertible you can buy in the country today. The 2-seater roadster is offered in a single all-wheel drive variant and is the flagship of the MG brand in India. Its dual electric motors ensure a peak power output of 502 bhp and a maximum torque of 725 Nm. It does 0-100 kmph in mere 3.2 seconds. Priced at Rs. 75 lakh, ex-showroom, the Cyberster is retailed through the brand’s premium Select channel. The roof of the Cyberster goes down in just 11 seconds.

BMW Z4

The BMW Z4 roadster has been around in India for a long time. Priced starting at Rs. 87.90 lakh, ex-showroom the Z4 gets dynamic features like M Sport differential, M Sport braking system and Variable sport steering. Cabin gets elements like M Sport driver seats, Ambient lighting and a Harman Kardon sound system. The 3.0-litre inline-six out 345 bhp and 500 Nm while the roadster can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 4.5 seconds. The Z4 can also be bought with a manual gearbox for the first time in India.

Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz offers 3 convertibles in India starting with the CLE 300 4MATIC Cabriolet which is priced starting from Rs. 1.17 crore, ex-showroom. The 2.0 liter Petrol engine here makes 255 bhp along with 400 Nm of pork torque. It does 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250 kmph. AWD system is standard and the engine is paired to a 9-speed Automatic gearbox. The cabin gets an AMG line treatments while features include Ambient lights, kappa leather upholstery and a cabriolet comfort package.

Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster

The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ Roadster is priced at Rs. 2.47 crore, ex-showroom and runs on a 3.0 liter petrol engine that makes 345 bhp along with 700 Nm. It does 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and top speed is 295 kmph. The sportscar runs on 20-inch AMG light alloys and flush door handles while cabin gets AMG performance seats, 64 colour ambient lighting and head up display.

Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series launched At Rs 4.20 Crore is one of the most exclusive convertibles you can buy in India, Based on the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is gets a special Maybach treatment with a whole lot of luxury thrown in. The Maybach pattern hood is a highlight while the soft top roof also gets the luxury brand logos. Cabin gets a 17-speaker Burmester 3D sound system along with heated and cooled seats. A twin-turbo 4.0 L V8 makes 577 bhp & 800 Nm. 100 kmph is claimed in 4.1 seconds and top speed is 260 kmph

Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider

Ferrari’s V12-powered flagship supercar, the 12Cilindri is one of the many convertibles from the brand you can order in the Indian market. It is priced starting at Rs. 9.15 crore ex-showroom and runs on a massive 6.5 litre naturally aspirated motor 819 bhp & 678 Nm. Exterior design elements include rectangular headlamps, long bonnet and slim strip-like taillamps. Cabin gets 3 screens - a big 15.6 inch digital cluster, 10.25 inch touchscreen and 8.8-inch passenger display. Other Ferrari convertibles available in India include Roma, 296 GTS and 849 Testarossa.