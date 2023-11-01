Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
01-Nov-23 10:30 AM IST
Highlights
- Official name for the ID.7 estate revealed as ID.7 Tourer.
- Global Debut in 2024.
- Aerodynamic design with Cd value of 0.24.
Volkswagen has provided a first look at the future all-electric ID.7 estate model, sharing initial camouflaged photos of the car. The company also revealed the official name - ID.7 Tourer - for the new variant that will launch in Europe in 2024.
Also Read: Volkswagen Unveils Updated ID.4 and ID.5 Globally
The ID.7 Tourer will be the electric estate version of the ID.7 sedan which was unveiled earlier. Both models will be produced at Volkswagen's plant in Emden, Germany, with the ID.7 limousine hitting the markets first followed by the ID.7 Tourer in 2024.
The new images offer a glimpse of the Tourer’s exterior design. Volkswagen states the Tourer will have a low drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.24, slightly higher than the ID.7 sedan’s class-leading 0.23 Cd. This will contribute to greater efficiency and range, which are vital for electric vehicles. Volkswagen will reveal the final production design without camouflage in the coming months.
Also Read: Skoda India Opens Parts Manufacturing Facility For Exports; Will First Supply CKD Kits To Vietnam
The ID.7 Tourer utilizes Volkswagen’s modular MEB platform designed specifically for electric models. The platform’s long wheelbase paired with short overhangs creates a spacious interior and flexible cargo capacity.
With five passengers, the Tourer will offer a boot volume of 545 litres expandable to 1,714 litres with the rear seats folded down. The versatile estate body style provides practicality and cargo space rivalling conventional station wagons.
Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq SUV Makes World Premiere; India Launch Likely In 2024
As Volkswagen’s first all-electric wagon, the ID.7 Tourer signifies the brand’s commitment to dominating the estate segment into the electric era. Volkswagen has a strong heritage as one of the world's most successful wagon manufacturers for over 60 years.
