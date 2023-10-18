Skoda India Opens Parts Manufacturing Facility For Exports; Will First Supply CKD Kits To Vietnam

Skoda has opened a new parts manufacturing facility, named the Parts Expedition Centre (PEC), focused on creating and storing components for exports. The facility is located in the vicinity of the Volkswagen Group’s headquarters in Chakan, Pune. The manufacturer currently has plans to assemble the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan in Vietnam sourcing completely-knocked-down (CKD) kits from Pune. The brand is all set to export the parts produced at the facility as CKD kits to the ASEAN region, starting with Vietnam, where they will be assembled at a new production line currently being built at the Viet Hung Industrial Park in Quang Ninh province.

Skoda currently has plans to sell and locally assemble the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan in Vietnam

Andreas Dick, Škoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics, said: “With the opening of the Parts Expedition Centre, we are building a bridge between India and Vietnam and setting the stage to unleash significant synergies between these two key markets. While Vietnam will be the first phase the PEC is geared to serve several emerging markets in the ASEAN region in the future.”

Skoda introduced the Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs in Vietnam which will be sold as full imports

Skoda recently began operations in Vietnam in partnership with the Thanh Cong Group as its distribution and production partner, with aims to set up 30 sales outlets and clocking sales of over 40,000 units a year by 2030. The brand also introduced the Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs which will be sold as full imports in the country. In 2024, Skoda will also start imports of the Octavia and Superb sedans, with the all-electric duo of the Enyaq iV and Enyaq Coupe set to be launched in 2025.