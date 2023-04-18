Volkswagen ID.7 Debuts With 282 bhp, 700 Km Range

  • Home
The ID.7 will go on sale in global markets later this year with a single-motor rear-wheel drive electric powertrain.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
18-Apr-23 12:13 PM IST
Highlights
  • ID.7 to go on sale in global markets with rear-wheel drive variants
  • Debuts new electric drivetrain claimed to be more powerful and efficient
  • Will be VW's flagship EV in its ID range

Volkswagen has unveiled its latest all-electric flagship and the first sedan in its ID model range, the ID.7. The all-new sedan debuts with a new generation of electric powertrains developed by VW and, as per the company, has been designed with long-range driving in mind. To that end, the ID.7 is offered with two battery pack options including a new 86 kWh offering up to 700 km of range (WLTP). Also offered is a smaller 77 kWh pack – also used in other ID models – that brings the number down to 615 km.

As with all VW ID models, the ID.7 sits on the VW Group’s MEB platform, though it debuts a new generation of EV powertrain. Called the APP550, the new electric powertrain claims to use an electric motor with the highest power and torque output used in an ID model. The electric motor sits on the rear axle and develops 282 bhp. VW though has yet to share any performance figures for the EV.

Also read: Volkswagen Unveils New-Gen Electric Drivetrain For ID. Family With Better Performance & Efficiency
 

The company claims that the ID.7 will also be its fastest-charging EV to date supporting fast charging of up to 200 kW.

In terms of styling, the ID.7 gets some family design cues such as the sleek headlamps and the edge-to-edge LED DRL strip stretching the width of the front fascia. Down the sides, the car features flush sitting door handles and a prominent shoulder line. The glass house features a slight upward kink near the rear quarter window while the coupe-esque roofline ends at a stubby boot – the ID.7 is a notchback with the rear windscreen part of the boot lid.

The rear too features a full-width lightbar housed within a darkened-out element. The unit is bifurcated by a VW logo in the centre.

Also read: 2024 New Generation Volkswagen Tiguan Spied; Looks Almost Ready
 

The interior too features a new design as compared to other ID models. The dashboard is dominated by a large 15-inch central touchscreen running VW’s latest software. The display integrates a majority of the in-car functions with VW saying they have used customer feedback to integrate the AC controls on the home screen of the unit. A second smaller screen sits in front of the driver providing them with important information while the ID.7 can also be had with an augmented reality head-up display too.

Other features on the ID.7 include a smart-glass equipped panoramic sunroof letting users adjust the opacity of the glass, front seats with adaptive climatronic functions – auto heating or cooling as required, seat massage function and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The ID.7 also offers a range of driver assistance functions including assisted lane change and a parking function with memory which allows the ID.7 to essentially park itself based on locations saved in the vehicle’s brain.

The ID.7 will hit global markets later this year with the model’s launch confirmed for Europe, North America and China. Also expected, at a later date, is a hot GTX variant of the sedan with all-wheel drive and more power.

