2024 New Generation Volkswagen Tiguan Spied; Looks Almost Ready

A near-production version of the new-gen 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan has been spotted testing in the USA. The second-gen model of the German SUV was revealed globally back in 2015, and it received a mid-cycle facelift in 2020. Now, VW is readying the third-generation model of the Tiguan, which is set to debut in late 2024. And judging by the looks of it, the SUV is very close to the production stage.

The new 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan was seen without any camouflage. Visually, the SUV seems to be bigger in every dimension and has a more flowing design along with certain boxy elements. The SUV is seen here with an entirely new headlight and taillight design elements on the inside and outside. It is expected to get new, advanced lighting tech as well.

The new generation Volkswagen Tiguan is likely to be built on a more refined version of the MQB platform. The SUV will get a larger touchscreen and the same fantastic infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, an entirely new gear selector switch, and a fresh leather upholstery design could come. In terms of features, we could see a huge panoramic sunroof, cooled and heated seats, and a nice surround sound system. ADAS could make it to the SUV.

Right now, Volkswagen India offers the current Tiguan with a 2.0-litre petrol engine only, and if at all the company brings the SUV to our shores, we expect it to be a petrol-only model. The 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan may also retain the same engine with a seven-speed DSG transmission. There could be a hybrid in the offering to make sure the SUV meets all demands of emission and cafe norms. The 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan’s hybrid powertrain options will be preferred the most in the Western markets.

The 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan might benefit from the 48V mild hybrid and full hybrid functionality that it already has internationally. The Tiguan is already known to be doing well in the space where it is now in India. Volkswagen Tiguan will go against the likes of the Citroen C5, Jeep Compass and others in this segment.

