Sponsored: Volkswagen Experiences Season 3: The Fastest Convoy with Tiguan R-Line

The latest from Volkswagen in India, the Tiguan R-Line, has been turning heads even before its official launch. This is the first time an R-Line model from the German brand has made its way to India, and the buzz is unmistakable. To build on that excitement, we at car&bike had the opportunity to be part of a new national record as part of Volkswagen Experiences earlier this month — the fastest convoy drive from Mumbai to Delhi, touching some iconic landmarks along the way.

The record run flagged-off from Gateway of India in Mumbai.

The drive was divided into five legs with overnight stops in Surat, Vadodara, Udaipur, and Jaipur. The objective: to clock the pure driving time of VW’s new Indian flagship. The journey kicked off against the iconic backdrop of the Gateway of India, and car&bike joined in for the second leg, beginning in the Diamond City of India — Surat.



The opening leg ended at Surat Diamond Bourse.

As the sun set over the Surat Diamond Bourse — the world’s largest office complex and the city's new hub of diamond trade — we received the keys to the Tiguan R-Line. We’ve seen the SUV in many avatars in India before: 5-seater, 7-seater, petrol and diesel. But the R-Line is genuinely fresh, with distinctive styling and a clearly sportier persona.



The convoy started munching miles moving towards Vadodara.

And what’s better than one Tiguan R-Line? A convoy of them. As we hit Gujarat’s wide, traffic-laden highways, the cars stood out — especially in Cipressino Green and Persimmon Red metallic. The R-Line design upgrades are immediately noticeable: honeycomb-patterned bumpers with chrome accents, sleeker headlamps and tail lamps, larger 19-inch Coventry-style alloys, and the subtle but omnipresent R badges. It’s a sharp, assertive look.



The tallest statue in the world was an ideal pit stop during the drive.

On the way to Vadodara, we detoured to one of the country’s most visited landmarks — the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, on the banks of the Narmada. A fitting venue to talk about ‘stature’. With its increased dimensions and bold new design, the Tiguan too feels like it’s grown in presence. The infrastructure around the Sardar Sarovar project added to the experience as we cruised through a spectacular landscape.



The R-Line comes with features not seen before on the Tiguan.

Back on the road, the Tiguan R-Line’s cabin is hard to ignore. The driver-focused cockpit features a massive 15.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sporty seats with massage and heating functions, a panoramic sunroof, 30-colour ambient lighting, twin wireless chargers, and a premium, leather-wrapped (and heated) steering wheel. Chrome accents on the window switches and door handles, paired with metal paddles and R-Line branding, make the interior feel upscale and cohesive.



Dynamic Chassis Control is one of the highlights of the SUV

But what’s an R-Line without performance? This one delivers. The familiar 2.0-litre petrol engine gets a power boost and is paired with a 7-speed DSG. A standout feature is the Dynamic Chassis Control Pro — an adaptive suspension system that adjusts to changing road conditions seamlessly. Wheel-specific braking and shock absorber calibration help keep the car composed, while the stiff ride reminds you this is no vanilla SUV. Multiple drive modes let you fine-tune the experience.



The Tiguan R-Line comes with 21 Level 2 ADAS functions

As expected from Volkswagen, the build quality feels solid and confidence-inspiring. Safety has been dialled up too — with 9 airbags and the introduction of 21 Level 2 ADAS functions. Top it all off with a 5-star Euro NCAP crash rating, and this is an SUV that takes protection seriously.



The second leg ended at the magnificent Laxmi Vilas

All in all, the Tiguan R-Line feels like that rare combination of power, polish, and poise. And as the convoy rolled into the majestic Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara — a symbol of timeless design and stature — it felt like more than just a stopover. It was a statement. Of where Volkswagen is headed in India, and of what the R-Line stands for. The next day, the convoy would head further north — not just chasing a record, but charting a new course for Volkswagen India’s most exciting chapter yet.