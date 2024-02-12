Login

Maruti Suzuki’s Tour Range Crosses 5 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone

The range consists of five vehicles- the Tour H1, Tour H3, Tour S, Tour M, and Tour V
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 12, 2024

  • Maruti Suzuki has sold five lakh units of its Tour range to date.
  • The range consists of five models.
  • The range is offered with both petrol and CNG powertrain options.

Maruti Suzuki’s fleet-segment model portfolio, sold under the ‘Tour’ sub-brand, has crossed the 5 lakh units sales milestone in the Indian market. Aimed at commercial-use buyers, the range consists of five vehicles – the Tour H1 (based on the Alto K10), Tour H3 (based on the Wagon R), Tour S (based on the Dzire), Tour M (based on the Ertiga) and Tour V (based on the Eeco), and is primarily used by cab aggregators. The range is offered with both petrol and CNG powertrains.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Breaches 10 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone

 

The company revealed the Tour S had the highest sales numbers in the range, followed by the Tour H3 and Tour M. The range saw the introduction of two new models and two updated models over the past two years. The latest model is the Tour H1, which was launched in June 2023. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 Launched For Fleet Segment, Prices Begin At Rs 4.8 Lakh

The Tour H1 saw a launch in June, 2023 and is based on the Alto K10

 

Commenting on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Our Tour range has become a part of several entrepreneurial aspirations, acting as a trusted partner on their road to success. Maruti Suzuki understands the critical importance of minimizing downtime for businesses, and the Tour range has consistently delivered on this promise, ensuring uninterrupted operations for its users. These vehicles also come equipped with essential features to ensure compliance with Government regulations. The option of CNG powertrain significantly reduces running cost while also reducing carbon footprint.”

