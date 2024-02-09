Login

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Breaches 10 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone

First launched in 2012, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the fastest-selling MPV in India and dominates the segment with a 37.5 per cent market share
By Yash Sunil

1 mins read

Published on February 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Ertiga is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 13.03 lakh
  • Maruti Suzuki state that 41 per cent buyers are first time MPV owners
  • The Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre K-series petrol motor producing 103 bhp

Maruti Suzuki has announced a new milestone achieved by the Ertiga, which has crossed the 10-lakh unit sales mark in India. Maruti's entry people-mover was first launched back in 2012, and Maruti says it is the quickest MPV to reach this sales milestone in the Indian market.

 

Also Read: Suzuki Swift Turns 40: Take A Look At All Generations Of The Hatch

 

The Ertiga is offered in four variants – LXi (O), VXi (O), ZXi (O), and ZXi Plus, and prices range from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Interestingly, the automaker states that the Ertiga currently dominates its segment with a 37.5 per cent market share. Moreover, 41 per cent of Ertiga buyers are first-time customers. 

 

The Ertiga currently dominates its segment with a 37.5 per cent market share

 

Commenting on the Ertiga’s success, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Ertiga has redefined the concept of an MPV as a stylish and technologically advanced offering. It has become a preferred choice for young, tech-conscious customers who love spending time with family & friends, building collective experiences at every stage. It’s also worth noting that 66 per cent of the Ertiga buyers consider it as a pre-determined choice, cementing its picture-perfect appeal as a lifestyle family vehicle.”

 

Powering the Ertiga is the 1.5-litre K-series petrol motor featuring mild-hybrid technology. It produces 103 bhp and 138 Nm and is offered with either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. Moreover, the MPV is also available with a factory-fitted CNG option. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales January 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Rise In Total Volume; Sells 199,364 Units
 

As for features, the top-spec Ertiga comes equipped with a 7-speed touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, automatic headlights, air-cooled cupholders, and a second-row roof-mounted AC for rear passengers. Moreover, it also offers more than 40+ connected car features. 

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Honda NX500 Deliveries Begin In India
Honda NX500 Deliveries Begin In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10200 second ago

The Honda NX500 replaces the Honda CB500X and features minor design updates and a revised price tag, although it shares the same underpinnings and powertrain as the CB500X.

Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner Diesel And Hilux Dispatches Resume In India; Company Issues Statement
Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner Diesel And Hilux Dispatches Resume In India; Company Issues Statement
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9686 second ago

Shipments of three Toyota models were temporarily suspended in India after investigations found irregularities in certification tests

Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Spied Yet Again In India
Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Spied Yet Again In India
c&b icon By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-6185 second ago

The test mule was spotted doing a highway run with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup

Silverstone Secures 10-Year Deal to Host F1 British Grand Prix Until 2034
Silverstone Secures 10-Year Deal to Host F1 British Grand Prix Until 2034
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-6048 second ago

The deal reinforces Silverstone's position as an international motorsport destination for the next decade

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Facelift Unveiled: Gets Refreshed Design and Enhanced Features
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Facelift Unveiled: Gets Refreshed Design and Enhanced Features
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-4255 second ago

Globally, the powertrain options remain unchanged with the Corolla Cross facelift offering a choice between a 1.8-liter petrol engine and a 1.8-liter hybrid

Norton Motorcycles Appoints Former MV Agusta R&D Director Brian Gillen As CTO
Norton Motorcycles Appoints Former MV Agusta R&D Director Brian Gillen As CTO
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Brian Gillen comes to Norton after a long stint of more than 15 years at MV Agusta, where he last held the position of R&D Director.

Suzuki Swift Turns 40: Take A Look At All Generations Of The Hatch
Suzuki Swift Turns 40: Take A Look At All Generations Of The Hatch
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The Swift compact hatchback made its India debut back in 2005, and ever since, we have seen three generations of it.

VW Turns Virtus Sedan Into A One-Off Convertible For Brazil’s President
VW Turns Virtus Sedan Into A One-Off Convertible For Brazil’s President
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The Virtus Cabrio features a chopped-off roof and structural modifications built for the occasion of President Lula’s visit to the VW plant

Opinion: Can The Svartpilen 401 Turn Husqvarna Into A Household Name In India?
Opinion: Can The Svartpilen 401 Turn Husqvarna Into A Household Name In India?
c&b icon By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Will the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 be able to help change the Swedish brand’s fortunes in India?

Benelli And Keeway Drop Prices Of Select Models By Up To Rs 61,000
Benelli And Keeway Drop Prices Of Select Models By Up To Rs 61,000
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Benelli's Leoncino 500 and 502C and Keeway's K300N have received the price cuts. These prices are effective from February 8, 2024.

Auto Sales January 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Rise In Total Volume; Sells 199,364 Units
Auto Sales January 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Rise In Total Volume; Sells 199,364 Units
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Maruti's domestic sales in January 2024 stood at 175,443 units, a rise of 13 per cent. Total exports at the same time saw a growth of nearly 38 per cent at 23,921 units,

Maruti Suzuki's eVX Electric Vehicle Continues Testing Ahead Of Debut
Maruti Suzuki's eVX Electric Vehicle Continues Testing Ahead Of Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The eVX concept is set to make its debut in production-spec later this year.

Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Rock N Road SUV Experiences'
Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Rock N Road SUV Experiences'
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 days ago

New program offers curated off-road driving experiences to Maruti Suzuki SUV owners across India.

Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki To Bring The Jimny Mini SUV To India; Likely Rebadged as Gypsy
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki To Bring The Jimny Mini SUV To India; Likely Rebadged as Gypsy
c&b icon By Siddharth Vinayak Patankar
calendar-icon

28 days ago

Suzuki has finally green-lighted the Jimny for India. The car could be rebadged as Gypsy to cash in on erstwhile model's immense popularity and cult following. The version for India will differ slightly from the current global model, and it will share drivetrains with Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and will be launched through the Nexa network.

