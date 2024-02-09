Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Breaches 10 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki has announced a new milestone achieved by the Ertiga, which has crossed the 10-lakh unit sales mark in India. Maruti's entry people-mover was first launched back in 2012, and Maruti says it is the quickest MPV to reach this sales milestone in the Indian market.

The Ertiga is offered in four variants – LXi (O), VXi (O), ZXi (O), and ZXi Plus, and prices range from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Interestingly, the automaker states that the Ertiga currently dominates its segment with a 37.5 per cent market share. Moreover, 41 per cent of Ertiga buyers are first-time customers.

Commenting on the Ertiga’s success, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Ertiga has redefined the concept of an MPV as a stylish and technologically advanced offering. It has become a preferred choice for young, tech-conscious customers who love spending time with family & friends, building collective experiences at every stage. It’s also worth noting that 66 per cent of the Ertiga buyers consider it as a pre-determined choice, cementing its picture-perfect appeal as a lifestyle family vehicle.”

Powering the Ertiga is the 1.5-litre K-series petrol motor featuring mild-hybrid technology. It produces 103 bhp and 138 Nm and is offered with either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. Moreover, the MPV is also available with a factory-fitted CNG option.

As for features, the top-spec Ertiga comes equipped with a 7-speed touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, automatic headlights, air-cooled cupholders, and a second-row roof-mounted AC for rear passengers. Moreover, it also offers more than 40+ connected car features.