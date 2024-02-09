Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Breaches 10 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
Published on February 9, 2024
Highlights
- The Ertiga is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 13.03 lakh
- Maruti Suzuki state that 41 per cent buyers are first time MPV owners
- The Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre K-series petrol motor producing 103 bhp
Maruti Suzuki has announced a new milestone achieved by the Ertiga, which has crossed the 10-lakh unit sales mark in India. Maruti's entry people-mover was first launched back in 2012, and Maruti says it is the quickest MPV to reach this sales milestone in the Indian market.
Also Read: Suzuki Swift Turns 40: Take A Look At All Generations Of The Hatch
The Ertiga is offered in four variants – LXi (O), VXi (O), ZXi (O), and ZXi Plus, and prices range from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Interestingly, the automaker states that the Ertiga currently dominates its segment with a 37.5 per cent market share. Moreover, 41 per cent of Ertiga buyers are first-time customers.
The Ertiga currently dominates its segment with a 37.5 per cent market share
Commenting on the Ertiga’s success, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Ertiga has redefined the concept of an MPV as a stylish and technologically advanced offering. It has become a preferred choice for young, tech-conscious customers who love spending time with family & friends, building collective experiences at every stage. It’s also worth noting that 66 per cent of the Ertiga buyers consider it as a pre-determined choice, cementing its picture-perfect appeal as a lifestyle family vehicle.”
Powering the Ertiga is the 1.5-litre K-series petrol motor featuring mild-hybrid technology. It produces 103 bhp and 138 Nm and is offered with either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. Moreover, the MPV is also available with a factory-fitted CNG option.
Also Read: Auto Sales January 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Rise In Total Volume; Sells 199,364 Units
As for features, the top-spec Ertiga comes equipped with a 7-speed touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, automatic headlights, air-cooled cupholders, and a second-row roof-mounted AC for rear passengers. Moreover, it also offers more than 40+ connected car features.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-10200 second ago
The Honda NX500 replaces the Honda CB500X and features minor design updates and a revised price tag, although it shares the same underpinnings and powertrain as the CB500X.
-9686 second ago
Shipments of three Toyota models were temporarily suspended in India after investigations found irregularities in certification tests
-6185 second ago
The test mule was spotted doing a highway run with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup
-6048 second ago
The deal reinforces Silverstone's position as an international motorsport destination for the next decade
-4255 second ago
Globally, the powertrain options remain unchanged with the Corolla Cross facelift offering a choice between a 1.8-liter petrol engine and a 1.8-liter hybrid
15 hours ago
Brian Gillen comes to Norton after a long stint of more than 15 years at MV Agusta, where he last held the position of R&D Director.
16 hours ago
The Swift compact hatchback made its India debut back in 2005, and ever since, we have seen three generations of it.
17 hours ago
The Virtus Cabrio features a chopped-off roof and structural modifications built for the occasion of President Lula’s visit to the VW plant
19 hours ago
Will the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 be able to help change the Swedish brand’s fortunes in India?
20 hours ago
Benelli's Leoncino 500 and 502C and Keeway's K300N have received the price cuts. These prices are effective from February 8, 2024.
16 hours ago
The Swift compact hatchback made its India debut back in 2005, and ever since, we have seen three generations of it.
7 days ago
Maruti's domestic sales in January 2024 stood at 175,443 units, a rise of 13 per cent. Total exports at the same time saw a growth of nearly 38 per cent at 23,921 units,
10 days ago
The eVX concept is set to make its debut in production-spec later this year.
15 days ago
New program offers curated off-road driving experiences to Maruti Suzuki SUV owners across India.
28 days ago
Suzuki has finally green-lighted the Jimny for India. The car could be rebadged as Gypsy to cash in on erstwhile model's immense popularity and cult following. The version for India will differ slightly from the current global model, and it will share drivetrains with Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and will be launched through the Nexa network.