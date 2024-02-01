Auto Sales January 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Rise In Total Volume; Sells 199,364 Units
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
Published on February 1, 2024
- In January 2024, Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales stood at 175,443 units
- Maruti's total exports grew 38 per cent at 23,921 units
- Maruti’s total utility vehicle sales in January 2024 stood at 62,038 units, witnessing a growth of over 75 per cent
Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker by volume, has released the monthly sales numbers for January 2024. Last month, the carmaker’s total sales stood at 199,364 units, a growth of 15.5 per cent compared to 172,535 vehicles sold during the same month in 2023. Domestic sales in January 2024 accounted for 175,443 units, a rise of 13 per cent compared to 155,142 units sold in the same month last year. The company’s total exports at the same time saw a growth of nearly 38 per cent at 23,921 units, as against 17,393 vehicles exported in January 2023.
The company's total domestic numbers also include 5,229 sold to other OEMs (Toyota Kirloskar Motors). Compared to the 3,775 vehicles delivered in January 2023, the company saw a growth of over 38 per cent.
Maruti’s entry-level cars – Alto and S-Presso – saw a decline of 38 per cent at 15,849 units
In January 2024, sales of Maruti’s entry-level cars – Alto and S-Presso – saw a decline of 38 per cent at 15,849 units. The compact hatch and subcompact space - Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR - collectively saw a growth of about 4 per cent at 76,533 units. The company’s compact sedan Ciaz accounted for 363 units, a 64 per cent YoY decline compared to January 2023.
Maruti’s total utility vehicle sales in January 2024 stood at 62,038 units, a growth of over 75 per cent
Maruti’s total utility vehicle sales in January 2024 stood at 62,038 units, witnessing a growth of over 75 per cent. The segment includes models like the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6. Sales of the company’s only van – Eeco, grew by 3 per cent at 12,019 units.
In January 2024, Maruti Suzuki India also sold 3,412 units of its light commercial vehicle (LCV) Super Carry. Compared to the 4,019 units sold during the same month in 2023, the carmaker saw a decline of over 15 per cent.
