Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 Launched For Fleet Segment, Prices Begin At Rs 4.8 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Tour H1, the taxi version of the Alto K10 for the fleet segment. The hatchback is a barebone version of the entry-level hatch that is offered in Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, and Arctic White with unpainted front and rear bumpers. Maruti Suzuki is offering the Tour H1 at Rs 4.8 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 5.7 lakh for the S-CNG (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

The company will offer some standard safety features such as dual airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), a speed limiting system, and reverse parking sensors among others. The car also gets front seat belts with pre-tensioner and force limiter, seat belt reminders for both front and rear passengers, and an engine immobiliser as well.

Also Read: Innova Hycross-Based Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV To Be Launched On July 5

The Tour H1 looks like a more basic version of the Alto K10

Introducing the new Tour H1, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment. It comes equipped with the trusted Next-Gen K 10C engine, impressive interiors and exteriors along with a host of comfort, convenience, and safety features. Offering excellent fuel efficiency, the Tour H1 is set to deliver immense joy in the lives of our commercial channel customers.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Launched At Rs 12.74 Lakh

The Tour H1 is powered by the same K-series 1.0L Dual VVT unit in the Alto K10

The Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 is available in both petrol and CNG engine options. The petrol K-series 1.0L Dual VVT unit makes 65 bhp and 89 Nm of torque, while the CNG makes 55.9 bhp and 82.1 Nm of torque. Claimed fuel efficiency figures stand at 24.60 km/l in the petrol variant and 34.46 km/kg for the S-CNG.