TVS-Owned Norton Motorcycles Announces New Customisation Programme

Norton Motorcycles has introduced a new program that allows customers to customise their motorcycle as per their choice. The Norton ‘One of One' colour customisation program is available on the Commando 961, V4SV, and V4CR models.

Customers will be able to specify changes depending on the Norton motorcycle they choose. The Norton Commando 961 can get changes to the fuel tank, tail unit, and airbox. On the V4CR and V4SV, the complete fairings and exterior panels can be designed as per the owner's preferences.

The personalisation program starts with a Norton consultant reaching out to the customer and discussing ideas with them. The team then creates renderings for the model and sends it to the customer for approval. The customer needs to then pay a deposit and secure their build.

The time taken for the project will depend on the final specifications and complexity of the build and can range anything between four to six months, according to the bike maker. Norton will keep customers updated about the project with timely updates including videos and even personal meetings with the customers when required.

Norton Motorcycles showcased the first motorcycle under the One of One customisation program. The company calls it the V4SV ‘White Charger’ replica, which is a recreation of the Rotary Norton RCW588 race bike, which won the 1992 Senior Isle of Man TT and was ridden by Steve Hislop. The first custom-painted bike will be on display at the National Motorcycle Museum, Birmingham alongside the original race bike.