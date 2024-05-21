Login
2024 TVS iQube Electric Scooter Variants Explained

The TVS iQube now gets a base variant with a smaller battery pack and a top-spec ST variant with the largest battery pack for any electric scooter available right now.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Base TVS iQube with 2.2 kWh battery pack at ₹ 85,000
  • Top-spec TVS iQube ST with 5.1 kWh battery pack at Rs. 1.85 lakh
  • Top-spec iQube ST has claimed range of 150 km

The TVS iQube electric scooter range has been extended for 2024 with a total of five trims, across three variants. The base iQube now has two trim levels, while the mid-spec iQube S is available in one just one standard trim, while the top-spec TVS iQube ST is available in two trim levels, with different battery pack options. The idea behind expanding the range of the TVS iQube seems to be not just to make the iQube more affordable, but also equip it with better features and more range for the discerning customer. Prices begin at Rs. 84,999 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and go up to Rs. 1,85,373 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). Here’s a look at all the variants of the TVS iQube and a brief explainer on what each trim level offers.

2024 TVS i Qube ST Starlight Blue Glossy m2

 

 

Watch The 2024 TVS iQube First Look Video:

 

 

2024 TVS iQube Electric Scooter Variant Prices:

VariantTrimPrice (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
TVS iQubeWith 2.2 kWh battery pack₹ 84,999
TVS iQubeWith 3.4 kWh battery pack₹ 1,19,628
TVS iQube SWith 3.4 kWh battery pack₹ 1,29,420
TVS iQube STWith 3.4 kWh battery pack₹ 1,38,555
TVS iQube STWith 5.1 kWh battery pack₹ 1,85,373

 

 

TVS iQube 

 
(With 2.2 kWh battery pack)
Price: Rs. 84,999 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

2024 TVS i Qube 2 2k Wh Walnut Brown m1

The base TVS iQube with the 2.2 kWh battery pack is available in just two colour options - Walnut Brown (pictured above) and Pearl White.

 

The TVS iQube has become more affordable with the base-spec variant with a smaller 2.2 kWh battery pack, which has been priced at Rs. 84,999 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The base iQube has a claimed range of 75 km on a full charge and a top speed of 75 kmph. The base 2.2 kWh iQube claims the fastest charging time of 0-80 per cent in just 2 hours. It gets the 5-inc full-colour TFT screen with features like turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle crash and tow alert and gets 30 litres of underseat storage space. The base variant TVS iQube though is available in a choice of only two colour options – Walnut Brown and Pearl White.

 

TVS iQube (2.2 kWh variant) Key Specifications:

Peak Power4.4 kW
Rated Power3 kW
Peak Torque140 Nm
Rated Torque33 Nm
0-80% charging2 hours
Top Speed75 kmph
Parking AssistReverse/Forward
Acceleration (0 to 40 kmph)4.2 seconds
Range Per ChargeEconomy: 75 km
Power: 60 km
Weight115 kg

 

 

TVS iQube  


 

2024 TVS i Qube 3 4k Wh Shining Red m1

The base TVS iQube with the 3.4 kWh battery pack is available in three colour options which include Shining Red, Pearl White and Titanium Grey Glossy.

 

(With 3.4 kWh battery pack)
Price: Rs. 1,19.628 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

The base model TVS iQube is also available with a 3.4 kWh battery pack which extends the claimed range to 100 km on a single charge. Maximum speed also is marginally higher at 78 kmph, but acceleration from 0 to 40 kmph is the same as the one with the 2.2 kWh battery pack, in 4.2 seconds. The price of the base model iQube with the bigger 3.4 kWh battery pack however goes up to Rs. 1,19,628 (Ex-showroom). For those who don’t want many colour options, and four-way joystick controls for the menu on the display, this variant of the iQube makes sense, but for more colour options and the four-way joystick controls, there’s the iQube S, which costs roughly Rs. 10,000 more on the ex-showroom price.

 

TVS iQube (3.4 kWh variant) Key Specifications:

Peak Power4.4 kW
Rated Power3 kW
Peak Torque140 Nm
Rated Torque33 Nm
0-80% charging4 hours 30 minutes
Top Speed78 kmph
Parking AssistReverse/Forward
Acceleration (0 to 40 kmph)4.2 seconds
Range Per ChargeEconomy: 100 km
Power: 75 km
Weight118.6 kg

 

 

TVS iQube S


(With 3.4 kWh battery pack)
Price: Rs. 1,29,420 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

2024 TVS i Qube S m1

The TVS iQube S is available in three colour options Mint Blue, Copper Bronze Glossy and Mercury Grey Glossy.

 

As mentioned above, the TVS iQube S continues in the same spec, with the 3.4 kWh battery pack and similar performance figures as the base iQube with the same battery pack. But where the iQube S has an advantage is in some minor feature updates, like the four-way joystick enabled navigation, incoming call and SMS alerts and document upload option. The iQube S also comes with a choice of more colour options, which are Mercuty Grey Glossy, Mint Blue and Copper Bronze Glossy.

 

TVS iQube S Key Specifications:

Peak Power4.4 kW
Rated Power3 kW
Peak Torque140 Nm
Rated Torque33 Nm
Top Speed78 kmph
Parking AssistReverse/Forward
Acceleration (0 to 40 kmph)4.2 seconds
Range Per ChargeEconomy: 100 km
Power: 75 km
Weight118.6 kg

 

 

TVS iQube ST 


(With 3.4 kWh battery pack)
Price: Rs. 1,38,555 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

2024 TVS i Qube ST Titanium Grey Matte m1

The TVS iQube ST is the most feature-packed variant, but the one with the 3.4 kWh battery pack has the same range as the S.

 

Moving up from the TVS iQube S, you get the higher-spec iQube ST with the same 3.4 kWh battery pack, but with a bigger 7-inch TFT colour touchscreen with more than 118 connected features, including voice assist and Alexa skillset, along with digital document storage, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a bigger 32-litre underseat storage. Like the iQube S, and the base iQube with the 3.4 kWh battery pack, performance is the same on this trim of the iQube ST, with a claimed top speed of 78 kmph, and maximum claimed range of 100 km. 0 to 80 per cent charging time is also claimed at 2 hours and 50 minutes.

 

TVS iQube ST (3.4 kWh) Key Specifications:

Peak Power4.4 kW
Rated Power3 kW
Peak Torque140 Nm
Rated Torque33 Nm
Top Speed78 kmph
Parking AssistReverse / Forward
Acceleration (0 to 40 kmph)4.2 seconds
Range Per ChargeEconomy: 100 km
Power: 75 km
Weight118.6 kg

 

TVS iQube ST


(With 5.1 kWh battery pack)
Price: Rs. 1,85,373 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

TVS i Qube ST Body 1

The TVS iQube ST with the 5.1 kWh battery pack offers the most range (150 km claimed) but it's the also the heaviest with its 129.7 kg kerb weight.

 

The TVS iQube ST is the top-spec trim of the 2024 TVS iQube range and comes with the biggest battery capacity of 5.1 kWh for any electric scooter available on sale right now. It has the same features with the bigger 7-inch TFT colour touchscreen display, but boasts of more performance, 82 kmph top speed and 150 km of claimed range on a full charge. 0 to 80 per cent charging time on the bigger battery is claimed at 4 hours and 18 minutes. This is the fully-loaded top-spec variant of the TVS iQube and it’s also the most expensive. However, it's also the heaviest and therefore slowest in the claimed 0 to 40 kmph acceleration time, even though it has the highest top speed of 82 kmph

 

TVS iQube ST (5.1 kWh) Key Specifications:

 

Peak Power4.4 kW
Rated Power3 kW
Peak Torque140 Nm
Rated Torque33 Nm
Top Speed82 kmph
Acceleration (0 to 40 kmph)4.5 seconds
Range Per ChargeEconomy: 150 km
Power: 110 km
Weight129.7 kg
Underseat storage space32 litres

 

TVS iQube ST Colour Options:

 

  • Copper Bronze Matte
  • Coral Sand Glossy
  • Titanium Grey Matte
  • Starlight Blue Glossy
     


 

Research More on TVS iQube

TVS iQube
8.8

TVS iQube

Starts at ₹ 1.66 - 1.68 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View iQube Specifications
View iQube Features

  The TVS iQube now gets a base variant with a smaller battery pack and a top-spec ST variant with the largest battery pack for any electric scooter available right now.
    2024 TVS iQube Electric Scooter Variants Explained
