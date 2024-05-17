Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-VHyundai Casper
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Keeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeRoyal Enfield Classic 350 BobberSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New TVS Apache RTR 160 Blaze of Black Dark Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.20 Lakh

TVS Motor Company has launched a ‘Blaze of Black’ Dark edition of the Apache RTR 160 and the Apache RTR 160 4V.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • TVS Apache RTR 160 range gets a new black edition variant
  • RTR 160 4V Black Edition priced at Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • RTR 160 Black Edition priced at Rs. 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

TVS Motor Company has launched a blacked out version of the RTR 160 and the RTR 160 4V, called the ‘Blaze of Black’ dark edition. The RTR 160 Black edition is priced at Rs. 1.20 lakh while the RTR 160 4V Black edition is priced at Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both models get a shiny black finish along with a black TVS Apache stallion logo, embossed on the tank. The exhaust is fully blacked out as well. Apart from the new colour scheme, both bikes stay the same as before. Both 160 cc motorcycles from TVS get three riding modes, TVS SmartXonnect system with voice assist and LED headlight. 

Black Edition TVS Apache 160 4 V

Also Read: 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In India

 

The RTR 160 2V continues to get a 159.7 cc single-cylinder engine, which is air-cooled. But power and torque output vary, depending on the riding mode you choose. There are three on offer – Rain, Urban and Sport. The rain and urban mode offer 13.14 bhp at a lower 8,000 rpm, which goes up to 15.82 bhp in the Sport mode. The story is the same for the torque output as well. The top speed too is reduced by 10 kmph in the rain and urban mode at 97 kmph. 

Black Edition TVS Apache 160 3

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 310 Real-World Review

 

The RTR 160 4V, on the other hand, is powered by a 160 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine generating 17.35 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a five-speed gearbox. The RTR 160 4V too gets three riding modes as the RTR 160. 

# TVS Apache# Apache 310# Apache 200# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Popular TVS Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • The latest models feature a slew of mechanical upgrades and cosmetic tweaks, and now make even more power than before
    Porsche Cayenne GTS, Cayenne GTS Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2 Crore
  • The new program is offered across six locations in India and offers leasing options of up to 60 months.
    Kia India Partners With Orix To Launch Vehicle Leasing Program
  • Mahindra revealed that it is examining hybrid technology for its future products in India, but will only start development according to consumer demand
    Mahindra Exploring Hybrid Technology For India But Focus Remains On EVs
  • The renewal underscores the mutual respect between Albon and Williams, highlighting the driver's consistency and leadership within the team.
    F1: Alex Albon Commits To Williams With New Multi-Year Deal
  • Only 341 units of the Ducati Monster Senna will be manufactured, representing Senna’s three F1 World Championships and 41 times that he won an F1 race.
    Ducati Monster Senna Edition Revealed; Pays Tribute To F1 Legend Ayrton Senna
  • The carmaker is set to invest a total of Rs 27,000 crore over the next three financial years into its Auto vertical focusing on product development and capacity expansion.
    Mahindra To Launch 16 New Models In India By 2030; Will Include 7 EVs
  • Maruti's revamped, B-segment dominating hatchback has now entered its fourth generation -- but how does it stack up against one of the most popular micro-SUVs around?
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Hyundai Exter: Engines, Dimensions, Prices Compared
  • The brand currently has a production capacity of 49,000 units a month, which it plans to scale up to 64,000 units by the end of FY25
    Mahindra Reports Open Bookings Of Over 2.20 Lakh Units; Targets Further Ramp-Up in Production
  • The social media post hints at the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR arriving in limited numbers and as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).
    Kawasaki Teases Ninja ZX-4RR For India, To Be Brought In Limited Numbers
  • This special edition variant gets a range of cosmetic tweaks and is available with BMW Driving Assistant as standard
    BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.9 Lakh
  • The swashbuckling streetfighter from TVS Motor Company proved to be the most popular motorcycle in the Viewers’ Choice Bike of the Year category at the 2024 car&bike awards.
    car&bike awards 2024: TVS Apache RTR 310 Is The Viewers’ Choice Bike Of The Year
  • The Electric One Make Championship will debut at the fourth round of the Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship and will feature 8 riders.
    TVS Electric One-Make Championship To Debut On Sep 29
  • The new motorcycle will be the much-anticipated street fighter derivative of the Apache RR 310 sport bike.
    TVS Apache RTR 310 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • With TVS set to launch the RTR 310 tomorrow, here is what to expect from the brand’s newest naked streetfighter motorcycle.
    TVS Apache RTR 310 Launching Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect
  • The much-awaited Apache RTR 310 will be the flagship naked motorcycle in the RTR range
    TVS Teases New Apache RTR 310; Pre-Booking Started At Rs 3100
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • New TVS Apache RTR 160 Blaze of Black Dark Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.20 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved