New TVS Apache RTR 160 Blaze of Black Dark Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.20 Lakh

TVS Motor Company has launched a blacked out version of the RTR 160 and the RTR 160 4V, called the ‘Blaze of Black’ dark edition. The RTR 160 Black edition is priced at Rs. 1.20 lakh while the RTR 160 4V Black edition is priced at Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both models get a shiny black finish along with a black TVS Apache stallion logo, embossed on the tank. The exhaust is fully blacked out as well. Apart from the new colour scheme, both bikes stay the same as before. Both 160 cc motorcycles from TVS get three riding modes, TVS SmartXonnect system with voice assist and LED headlight.

The RTR 160 2V continues to get a 159.7 cc single-cylinder engine, which is air-cooled. But power and torque output vary, depending on the riding mode you choose. There are three on offer – Rain, Urban and Sport. The rain and urban mode offer 13.14 bhp at a lower 8,000 rpm, which goes up to 15.82 bhp in the Sport mode. The story is the same for the torque output as well. The top speed too is reduced by 10 kmph in the rain and urban mode at 97 kmph.

The RTR 160 4V, on the other hand, is powered by a 160 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine generating 17.35 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a five-speed gearbox. The RTR 160 4V too gets three riding modes as the RTR 160.