Updated TVS Apache RR 310 Launch On September 16

TVS is all set to launch the updated Apache RR 310 in the Indian market on September 16, 2024. The RR 310 was the first fully-faired motorcycle from the brand. Introduced in 2017, the motorcycle has been on sale in the Indian market for almost seven years. Recently spotted testing, the updated model is expected to mostly retain the same design as before, while gaining a few new features.

TVS will launch the updated version of the RR 310 on September 16



The updated model was recently spotted testing a few days ago. The spy images revealed that the motorcycle will mostly feature the same design as before, but featured winglets, similar to larger displacement motorcycles up front. We also expect the motorcycle to be offered in a range of new colour schemes. Furthermore, it is also likely that TVS will bring many of the features on the RTR 310 to this motorcycle such as the bi-directional quick-shifter and cruise control.

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle is expected to be suspended by an upside-down fork setup with the outer tubes finished in gold and a preload-adjustable monoshock mounted to a swingarm at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends, equipped with dual-channel ABS.



On the powertrain front, we expect the motorcycle to retain the same 312 cc reverse-inclined liquid-cooled mill. However, we expect a change in power figures, as a result of internal tweaks made to the engine. The engine will still be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.



