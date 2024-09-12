Login
Updated TVS Apache RR 310 Launch On September 16

The updated model is expected to mostly retain the same design as before, while gaining a few new features
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • TVS will launch the updated RR 310 on September 16.
  • Expected to receive new colour schemes.
  • To be powered by the same 312 cc liquid-cooled engine.

TVS is all set to launch the updated Apache RR 310 in the Indian market on September 16, 2024. The RR 310 was the first fully-faired motorcycle from the brand. Introduced in 2017, the motorcycle has been on sale in the Indian market for almost seven years. Recently spotted testing, the updated model is expected to mostly retain the same design as before, while gaining a few new features. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V Launched At Rs 1.11 Lakh
 

Updated TVS Apache RR 310 Launch On September 16

TVS will launch the updated version of the RR 310 on September 16


The updated model was recently spotted testing a few days ago. The spy images revealed that the motorcycle will mostly feature the same design as before, but featured winglets, similar to larger displacement motorcycles up front. We also expect the motorcycle to be offered in a range of new colour schemes. Furthermore, it is also likely that TVS will bring many of the features on the RTR 310 to this motorcycle such as the bi-directional quick-shifter and cruise control.

 

Also Read2024 TVS Jupiter 110 First Ride Impressions: Gunning For Gold

 

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle is expected to be suspended by an upside-down fork setup with the outer tubes finished in gold and a preload-adjustable monoshock mounted to a swingarm at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends, equipped with dual-channel ABS.
 

On the powertrain front, we expect the motorcycle to retain the same 312 cc reverse-inclined liquid-cooled mill. However, we expect a change in power figures, as a result of internal tweaks made to the engine. The engine will still be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
 

Spy Image Source

