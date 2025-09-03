Maruti Suzuki Victoris: In Pictures

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its 2025 festive season contender, the Victoris compact SUV. Aimed squarely at rivals like the Hyundai Creta, the Victoris will also overlap with the Grand Vitara, which is retailed from the premium Nexa range. Positioned as the flagship SUV within the Arena dealership network, here's a closer look at what the new compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki brings to the table.

The Victoris is a compact SUV featuring the brand’s latest design language as seen on the upcoming e-Vitara electric SUV.

At the front, it gets block-pattern LED headlights, complemented by a connected light bar running along the bonnet line. The sleek grille and silver-finished skid plate complete the front look.

In terms of dimensions, the SUV measures 4,360 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width, and 1,655 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Moving to the rear, the block-style LED light pattern continues, joined by a rear light bar, with the Victoris badge positioned just below.

The Victoris is offered in a total of ten colour options, including three dual-tone and seven monotone shades.

Coming to the interior, the Victoris has a similar cabin layout as the Grand Vitara, though it features 3D-patterned trim pieces and a lighter interior colour scheme. The most notable changes lie in the feature set.

A 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits at the centre, accompanied by a digital instrument cluster, while the three-spoke steering wheel appears to be new.

The feature list includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos, ventilated front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, connected car technology, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, and a heads-up display.

It also gets a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging pad, powered tailgate, leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, and more.

The Victoris is equipped with six airbags as standard, along with ABS, EBD, traction control, brake assist, hill hold control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Higher variants come with a 360-degree camera system, tyre pressure monitoring, and Level 2 ADAS, making it the first Maruti Suzuki model to feature the latter.

The Victoris also comes with a 5-star crash safety rating from Bharat NCAP, having scored 31.66 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 43 out of 49 for child occupant safety.

Powertrain options include a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with Smart Hybrid tech that produces 101.6 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 139 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm.

The strong hybrid variant, also using a 1.5-litre engine, puts out 91.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 122 Nm between 3,800 and 4,800 rpm.

Fuel efficiency figures vary depending on the variant. The petrol manual returns a claimed 21.18 kmpl, while the automatic version offers 21.06 kmpl.

The ALLGRIP AWD variant delivers 19.07 kmpl. The CNG version claims 27.02 km/kg, and the strong hybrid (eCVT) variant offers 28.65 kmpl.

Fuel tank capacities are rated at 45 litres for petrol versions and 55 litres for the CNG model.