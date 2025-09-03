HomeNews & Reviews
Maruti Suzuki Victoris: In Pictures

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris debuts as Arena’s flagship compact SUV, packing Level 2 ADAS and a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 3, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • First Maruti Suzuki model to get Level 2 ADAS
  • Offers petrol, CNG, strong hybrid, and AWD powertrain options
  • Features include panoramic sunroof gesture-controlled tailgate and more

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its 2025 festive season contender, the Victoris compact SUV. Aimed squarely at rivals like the Hyundai Creta, the Victoris will also overlap with the Grand Vitara, which is retailed from the premium Nexa range. Positioned as the flagship SUV within the Arena dealership network, here's a closer look at what the new compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki brings to the table.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled: Gets L2 ADAS, 5-Star BNCAP Rating
 


The Victoris is a compact SUV featuring the brand’s latest design language as seen on the upcoming e-Vitara electric SUV. 

  Maruti Suzuki Victoris 5

At the front, it gets block-pattern LED headlights, complemented by a connected light bar running along the bonnet line. The sleek grille and silver-finished skid plate complete the front look.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris 6

In terms of dimensions, the SUV measures 4,360 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width, and 1,655 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris 7

Moving to the rear, the block-style LED light pattern continues, joined by a rear light bar, with the Victoris badge positioned just below. 

 

Also Read: All-New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Scores 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test

 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Colour options

The Victoris is offered in a total of ten colour options, including three dual-tone and seven monotone shades.

maruti suzuki victoris suv unveiled 5 star bharat ncap rating l2 adas carandbike 4

Coming to the interior, the Victoris has a similar cabin layout as the Grand Vitara, though it features 3D-patterned trim pieces and a lighter interior colour scheme. The most notable changes lie in the feature set.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris 9

A 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits at the centre, accompanied by a digital instrument cluster, while the three-spoke steering wheel appears to be new.  

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris 10

The feature list includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos, ventilated front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, connected car technology, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, and a heads-up display. 

  Maruti Suzuki Victoris 11

It also gets a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging pad, powered tailgate, leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, and more. 

  Maruti Suzuki Victoris 8

The Victoris is equipped with six airbags as standard, along with ABS, EBD, traction control, brake assist, hill hold control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Begins e Vitara Exports To Europe

Maruti Suzuki Victoris 2

Higher variants come with a 360-degree camera system, tyre pressure monitoring, and Level 2 ADAS, making it the first Maruti Suzuki model to feature the latter. 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris 3

The Victoris also comes with a 5-star crash safety rating from Bharat NCAP, having scored 31.66 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 43 out of 49 for child occupant safety. 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Powertrain options include a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with Smart Hybrid tech that produces 101.6 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 139 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. 

 

Also Read: Suzuki Wagon R Hits 1 Crore Cumulative Global Sales Mark

 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris 1

 The strong hybrid variant, also using a 1.5-litre engine, puts out 91.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 122 Nm between 3,800 and 4,800 rpm.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris 12

Fuel efficiency figures vary depending on the variant. The petrol manual returns a claimed 21.18 kmpl, while the automatic version offers 21.06 kmpl.  

Maruti Suzuki Victoris 13

The ALLGRIP AWD variant delivers 19.07 kmpl. The CNG version claims 27.02 km/kg, and the strong hybrid (eCVT) variant offers 28.65 kmpl. 

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

  Maruti Suzuki Victoris 14

Fuel tank capacities are rated at 45 litres for petrol versions and 55 litres for the CNG model. 

