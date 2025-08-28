HomeNews & Reviews
September Bonanza For Car Buyers: Six New Launches Coming

At the onset of festive season, Indian car market will be flooded with many new cars including a few EVs
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on August 28, 2025

Highlights

  • 6 new cars are lined up for launch in September
  • All 6 new cars launched will be SUVs
  • Cars hitting the roads belong to different segments

The festive season is upon us and that means only one thing - the month of September will see a whole lot of new car launches across segments. This will include everything from new nameplates to facelifts and even a new brand will hit the Indian roads in the month of September. Lets take a look at all these models that will make the car market even more exciting in the weeks to come.

 

Maruti Suzuki New SUV

maruti suzuki escudo torqnado names trademarked in india could be used for upcoming suv two wheeler carandbike 1

 

Maruti Suzuki is getting set to launch a brand new SUV in the first week of September. It will be the second compact SUV from the brand after the Grand Vitara and will be retailed through the Arena brand. The SUV, positioned above the Brezza could share its drivetrain options with the Grand Vitara. It could also become the first offering fro the brand to come with ADAS functions. More details will be revealed when the SUV hits the roads on the 3rd of September.

 

Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift

Mahindra Thar Facelift spied

 

Five years after it was first launched in the market, second generation of the SUV is set to get a major facelift in September. Many new features seen on the Thar Roxx are likely to be seen on the Thar 3-door including a sunroof, wireless charging and a bigger screen. Design of the SUV is also expected to change while engine options are likely to remain unchanged.

 

Vinfast VF6 and VF7

Vin Fast VF 6 VF 7

 

Vietnamese electric car giant Vinfast will make its much-awaited India debut in the first week of September. The brand which displayed its entire EV lineup at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January will start its India innings with two mid-sized SUVs - VF6 and VF7. Vinfast has opened showrooms in different parts of the country and production has also begun at its Tamil Nadu factory. Pre-bookings for the SUVs began on July 15.

 

Volvo EX30

2025 Volvo EX 30 m49

 

Swedish carmaker Volvo has confirmed that it will launch its entry level electric SUV, the EX30 in India towards the end of September. The baby SUV comes with some quirky bits inside the cabin that makes it quite unlike other cars from the brand. It runs on 69 kWh battery pack and come with a claimed range of approximately 475 kms. The EX30 will be the third electric offering from the brand after EX40 and EC40 SUVs.

 

Citroen Basalt X

Citroen Basalt X

 

In just over a year of first launching the Coupe SUV in the market, French brand Citroen will launch an updated version of the Basalt, again in the first week of September. Named as the Basalt X, the SUV is new upholstery and accents in the cabin along with addition of features like push button start and a 360-view camera. Bookings for the Basalt X have already begun. Citroen has also launched the C3 X and Aircross X models in the market recently. 
 

Image courtesy: team-BHP

