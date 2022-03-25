Okinawa Okhi-90 Electric Scooter: All You Need To Know

Gurugram-based Okinawa Autotech introduced its new flagship electric scooter, the Okhi-90. Priced at Rs. 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom, post FAME II subsidy) the all-new offering marks a departure from the brand's existing range and promises to be a more capable rival to the likes of the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, among other offerings. There's plenty new on the Okhi-90 electric scooter and here's all you need to know about it.

Design

The Okinawa Okhi-90 may have a conservative look at the front but that's pretty much as conservative as things get. The brand says the offering has been designed to be a mix of a motorcycle and scooter and the design emerges as a step-thru that's popular in South East Asian markets. However, unlike the latter, this one gets a proper floorboard albeit not a big one. What you do see an LED headlamp that lends a neo-retro appearance. The headlamp's design is said to be inspired from the company's logo and Okinawa says it's equipped with a sensitive light sensor for better visibility in dim surroundings, on-demand night driving, and driving in low-light conditions. The front apron also integrates LED DRLs and turn indicators with a chrome strip running through the centre. The brushed aluminium 16-inch alloy wheels though remain the highlight and pretty much capture all your attention.

The 16-inch alloys are a highlight and will catch attention

The Okinawa Okhi-90 is fairly large in proportions measuring 2220 mm in length, 710 mm in width and 1160 mm in height. The wheelbase is a long 1570 mm. The model does a chunky grab rail at the back with a carrier base as well but we aren't sure how much load it can actually take. A quick look at the launch and the base didn't seem to be designed to carry heavy luggage and is a cosmetic addition at best.

Okinawa also claims an under-seat storage capacity of 40 litres on the Okhi-90 and that's plenty to carry to half-face helmets and small bags. You do get two hooks to carry small bags, while there's a small storage space in the apron to keep your phone.

The Okhi-90 gets a LED headlamp with DRLs incorporated into the front apron.

The electric scooter is available in four colours - Glossy Wine Red, Glossy Pearl White, Glossy Ash Grey, and Glossy Jewellery Blue.

Features

On the feature front, the Okhi-90 gets a knob-style automatic keyless start for quick and easy start-up. There's also a digital instrument console with in-built navigation, music control, Bluetooth connectivity, mobile charging USB port, geo-fencing, and more. Customers can also track range and health of the scooter using the Okinawa Connect app that offers details like battery info, speed alerts, calls and notification alerts, as well as insurance and maintenance reminders.

Okhi-90 uses a belt driven electric motor in place of a hub mounted unit as on other Okinawa scooters.

Powertrain

Power on the Okinawa Okhi-90 electric scooter comes from the 3.8 kW belt drive motor. It's a big departure from other Okinawa offerings that use wheel-hub based electric motors. The company says the scooter can hit a top speed of 85-90 kmph in the Sport mode while 0-90 kmph comes up in 10 seconds, a claim we'll be happy to test out. The scooter gets two riding modes - Eco and Sport.

The electric motor draws power from the detachable 3.6 kWh lithium-ion battery with fast charging. Okinawa says the Okhi-90 can go up to 160 km on a single charge in Sport mode, while exceeding 200 km in Eco mode. With fast charging, the scooter can charge up to 80 per cent in one hour, while a 100 per cent charge will take 3-4 hours.

Okinawa claims a range of up to 200km in Eco mode.

The electric scooter rides on telescope forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end. There's also electronic ABS that comes with brake regeneration.

Price

The Okinawa Okhi-90 is priced at Rs. 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Post FAME II Subsidy). The prices go down further once you add state subsidies to the same depending on where you live. Here's a look at the state wise prices below.

Price, post FAME II & State Subsidy:

State Price Delhi Rs. 103, 866 Maharashtra Rs. 103,866 Gujarat Rs. 101,866 Rajasthan Rs. 114,866 Orissa Rs. 116,866

Bookings for the new Okinawa Okhi-90 are now open across dealerships, while deliveries will begin in the next two months. The company aims to retail about 4,000-5,000 units initially and about 50,000 units of the Okhi-90 in a year.