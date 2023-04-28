Okinawa Autotech Updates Praise Range To Offer Improved Ergonomics

Okinawa Autotech, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer, announced an upgrade to its chassis for its entire portfolio sold in India. The chassis of the electric scooter is revised to improve the rider’s stance on the scooter. The first scooters in the portfolio to get these upgrades are the Praise Pro and the iPraise+, wherein the height of the down frame chassis is reduced by 40 mm allowing Okinawa to place the battery lower in the floorboard of the scooter. The reworked chassis aids in improving the rider triangle by lowering the floorboard.

The top-of-the-line Okinawa iPraise+ with a 3.6kWh battery pack

The powertrain and battery capacity of the iPraise+ remains the same and comes with a 3.6 kWh lithium-ion (removable) battery pack that offers a claimed range of 137 kilometres. It can achieve a top speed of 56 kmph, and charging takes four to five hours using the portable charger provided by Okinawa. In terms of features, it comes with central locking with an anti-theft alarm, keyless entry, find my scooter function, mobile charging USB port, motor walking assistance (front/reverse motion), geo-fencing, immobilisation, trips, secure parking, tracking & monitoring, maintenance/insurance reminder, battery info, speed alerts and driver score. The iPraise+ is priced at Rs 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

On the other hand, the Praise Pro comes with a smaller battery pack. It is a 2.08 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers claimed range of 81 kilometres. Since it is a smaller battery pack, charging the scooter using the portable charger only takes two to three hours. In terms of features on offer, the Praise Pro comes standard with central locking with an anti-theft alarm, keyless entry, find my scooter function, mobile charging USB port and motor walking assistance (front/reverse motion). The e-scooter is priced at Rs 99,645 (ex-showroom, India).

The Okinawa Praise Pro with a 2.08kWh battery pack

Bookings for the e-scooters have already commenced at Okinawa dealerships across the country, and customers can also choose between eight new colour options offered on the iPraise+ and Praise Pro. Furthermore, as we mentioned above, Okinawa has stated that the updated chassis will be rolled out to its entire portfolio shortly. The brand states that they have sold over 2 lakh units of the iPraise+ and Praise Pro since it was first introduced in India.