2023 Okinawa PraisePro Review: In Pictures

Okinawa updated its PraisePro electric scooter recently. We spent some time with the scooter to sample the changes and see how the updates make the scooter better.
By Kingshuk Dutta

1 mins read

11-Aug-23 04:17 PM IST

Highlights

  • Okinawa PraisePro EV gets updated for 2023
  • It gets new features and better ergonomics
  • Tech on the scooter gets an update as well

Just a few months ago, Okinawa updated its Praise range of electric scooters, which included the PraisePro and the iPraise+. Now, the updates aren’t exhaustive, but there is definitely some value addition that’s happened on the scooters. We recently rode the updated Okinawa PraisePro, so let us quickly run you through the changes that the EV gets.

 

Also Read: 2023 Okinawa PraisePro Review

 

Footboard on the scooter moves down by 40 mm, offering more space for knees of the riders

 

The display on the scooter is all new but doesn't get connectivity features

 

The turbo mode on the scooter is active only for 10 seconds, but gives the desired boost for overtakes

 

The battery on the scooter is detachable and can be charged at the convenience of your home. It is heavy though

 

Okinawa PraisePro works well as a city scooter, meant to ridden at low speeds

 

The ride quality on the scooter continues to be stiff and jarring

 

Full LED lighting is a standard feature on the Okinawa PraisePro

 

The 2023 Okinawa PraisePro is priced at Rs. 99,645 (ex-showroom, Delhi). There are any number of rivals for the PraisePro at that price point or close to it. Few that come to the mind are Ola S1 Air, Ampere Magnus EX, Hero Optima, Benling Aura and so on. 

 

There are definite improvements on the scooter, fit & finish being one of them

Okinawa Electric Scooters

