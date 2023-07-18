  • Home
Okinawa Okhi-90 Updated For 2023; Priced At Rs. 1.86 lakh

Okinawa Autotech has updated the Okhi-90 electric scooter with a new battery pack and new features.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
18-Jul-23 02:12 PM IST
2023 Okinawa Okhi-90 (1).png
Highlights
  • Okinawa Okhi-90 gets updated for 2023
  • Priced at Rs. 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Deliveries to begin in September 2023

The Okinawa Okhi-90 electric scooter gets significant updates for 2023. The EV now gets a new battery pack which is compliant with AIS-156 Amendment 3 norms. There is a new electric motor on offer as well along with new features. All the updates on the scooter are courtesy of Okinawa’s collaboration with Tacita, an Italian company. The Indian EV manufacturer will roll out upgrades for its entire product portfolio over the next few months. The 2023 Okhi-90 is priced at Rs. 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries will begin from September 2023. 

 

Also Read: Okinawa Praise Gets Significant Updates

The Okhi-90 scooter now gets a new encoder-based motor that offers improved ride quality, easier service experience and better thermal management. This in turn results in better longevity for the motor. The 2023 Okhi-90 can reach speeds of up to 80-90 kmph and has a range of 160 km per charge. The 2023 Okhi-90 comes with a micro-charger with an auto-cut function and an E-ABS (Electronic-Assisted Braking System) with regenerative energy. 

 

Also Read: Govt. Could Recover FAME-II subsidies From Hero Electric, Okinawa 

 

Other feature updates include a new coloured digital instrument console with built-in navigation and Bluetooth and mobile app connectivity. This offers call and notification alerts, time display, and music notifications. The updated scooter also gets a low speed reverse gear. The seat becomes wider and longer and the seat height is a comfortable 803 mm. The wheelbase of the scooter is extended, now at 1,520 mm, with a ground clearance of 175 mm. 

car
Okinawa Okhi 90
Starts at ₹ 1.86 Lakh
0
6.8
10
c&b expert Rating

Okinawa Bikes

View All

Trending Now