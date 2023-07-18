Okinawa Okhi-90 Updated For 2023; Priced At Rs. 1.86 lakh

The Okinawa Okhi-90 electric scooter gets significant updates for 2023. The EV now gets a new battery pack which is compliant with AIS-156 Amendment 3 norms. There is a new electric motor on offer as well along with new features. All the updates on the scooter are courtesy of Okinawa’s collaboration with Tacita, an Italian company. The Indian EV manufacturer will roll out upgrades for its entire product portfolio over the next few months. The 2023 Okhi-90 is priced at Rs. 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries will begin from September 2023.

The Okhi-90 scooter now gets a new encoder-based motor that offers improved ride quality, easier service experience and better thermal management. This in turn results in better longevity for the motor. The 2023 Okhi-90 can reach speeds of up to 80-90 kmph and has a range of 160 km per charge. The 2023 Okhi-90 comes with a micro-charger with an auto-cut function and an E-ABS (Electronic-Assisted Braking System) with regenerative energy.

Other feature updates include a new coloured digital instrument console with built-in navigation and Bluetooth and mobile app connectivity. This offers call and notification alerts, time display, and music notifications. The updated scooter also gets a low speed reverse gear. The seat becomes wider and longer and the seat height is a comfortable 803 mm. The wheelbase of the scooter is extended, now at 1,520 mm, with a ground clearance of 175 mm.