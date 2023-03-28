  • Home
Okinawa Praise To Get New Colour Options

Okinawa's Praise Pro and iPraise Plus gets new colour options.
28-Mar-23
  • The Okinawa Praise range gets eight new colour options
  • The EV manufacturer had earlier reported 2.5 lakh unit production milestone
  • The Okinawa Praise plus offers a range of 137 km on a single charge

Okinawa Autotech has introduced a wide array of vibrant colours for its Praise Pro and iPraise plus family.  The Praise platform Praise Pro and iPraise Plus will be available in eight new colours: Electric Green, Ocean Blue, Mauve Purple, Liquid Metal, Military Green, Mocha Brown, Seafoam Green, and Sun Orange.

Gurugram-based electric two-wheeler maker had previously reported; first electric two-wheeler manufacturer to cross 2.5 lakh unit production milestone. The company rolled out its 2.5 lakh unit, the popular Praise Pro model from its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Rajasthan. The company achieved the same in 6 years, when it launched its first electric scooter, the Okinawa Ridge, in 2017. 

Also Read: Okinawa Rolls Out 250,000th EV From Its Plant In India

Apart from new colour options, both Electric-scooters get no Mechanical changes. However, the Okinawa Praise Pro gets all LED lights and E-ABS (Electronic Assisted Braking System) with regenerative energy. It also boasts of a central locking system with an anti-theft alarm, Locate my Scooter function, a USB charging port for mobile devices, and walk assistance. Meanwhile the Okinawa iPraise+ offers a range of 137km on a single charge and is integrated with the Okinawa Eco App

line