Okinawa rolls out 250,000th EV from its plant in India

Okinawa Autotech becomes the first electric two-wheeler manufacturer to cross the 2.5 lakh unit production milestone. The company achieved the same in 6 years, when it launched its first electric scooter, the Okinawa Ridge, in 2017. The company rolled-out its 250,000th unit, the popular Praise Pro model from its manufacturing plant in Rajasthan. Okinawa claims that its electric two-wheelers have collectively saved approximately Rs. 12.5 billion worth of petrol cost and 300.3 million kg of Carbon Dioxide. The company now boasts of widest product portfolio, 540+ 3S touchpoints offering after-sales service and enhanced customer connectivity.

Jeetender Sharma, MD & founder, Okinawa Autotech, said, “As the industry pioneer and a responsible corporate, our emphasis is on faster adoption of electric mobility in India with best-in-class products, and cutting-edge technologies. With sustainable mobility at the core of our value proposition, our aim is to establish a benchmark in reliability and quality standards that would augment our customers' experience by several notches. This accomplishment marks a stepping-stone to many more accolades as we move forward in our journey. With a strong pipeline of new products planned to be launched in India very soon, we aim to achieve the magical number of One Million milestone by 2025.”

Recently, the company announced the inauguration of its first Research and Development centre in Italy, Europe, in association with its joint venture partner Tacita with a total investment of 25 million euros over the next three years. The partnership will focus on new product development, upgrading the existing product portfolio and developing an all-new e-powertrain to support the next generation of products. The company is further planning to unveil its first electric cruiser motorcycle very soon, followed by other new models in 2023.