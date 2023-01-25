Okinawa Inaugurates Its New European R&D Centre In Partnership With Tacita

Okinawa Autotech has announced the inauguration of its first-ever overseas R&D centre in Italy, Europe. The new R&D Centre will be run in a joint-venture between Okinawa and Tacita, an Italian two-wheeler manufacturing company that makes electric motorcycles. The R&D Centre will be headed by Pierpaolo Rigo, Co-founder, Tacita and work in tandem with Okinawa’s local R&D team.

Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, of Okinawa Autotech said, “As a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles in India, the company is focused on strengthening the EV ecosystem. The company has invested Rupees Five Billion along with our key stakeholders towards the development of new products, manufacturing facilities, network expansion and brand building over the last five years. Setting up the global R&D centre showcases our ambition to bring the best technologies from the entire world to our Indian customers. The centre will be working on developing futuristic technologies for next-gen electric vehicles. We appreciate the support received from our partner Tacita in developing our first high-speed electric cruiser motorcycle for the Indian and global market. We are excited to bring this product to India to help us further strengthen our presence in electric two-wheeler industry.”

Along with the inauguration announcement, Okinawa has also announced that the first product, the global R&D team will be working on, is an electric cruiser motorcycle. Okinawa says that it will be unveiled in India in the coming months and will be equipped with the latest technology, with good performance. Okinawa will invest up to 25 million Euros in the new R&D Centre over a period of three years, towards development of new products and a brand-new electric powertrain that will be used in Okinawa’s next-generation vehicles.

The new R&D centre will employ nearly 50 specialists from India and across the world. Okinawa and Tacita will also have an employee exchange program, which will help nurture the skillset of the employees.