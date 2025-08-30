HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Ather Rizta Z Now Gets A Touch Enabled Cluster Ather Redux Concept Unveiled As Scooter-Motorcycle Crossover Ather Concept EL01 E-Scooter Debuts With Steel Frame, Direct Drive Motor2025 Ather 450 Apex Gets Cruise Control Hero Xoom 125 Vs TVS NTorq 125 Comparison Review: Which One Should You Pick?
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
⚡ Ather's NEW family scooter coming in 2026 + SURPRISE feature for 450 Apex! Concept EL01 Walkaround⚡ Ather's NEW family scooter coming in 2026 + SURPRISE feature for 450 Apex! Concept EL01 WalkaroundTVS Orbiter: Cruise control, 158 km range & 14-inch wheel @₹1 lakh! | First Look
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMercedes-Benz GLC EVCitroen Basalt XAudi Q6 E-TronVinFast VF9
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1Yamaha New YZF R1M
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
VIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP

5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Ather Rizta Z Now Gets A Touch Enabled Cluster

Existing owners of the Rizta Z will get the touch functionality via an over-the-air (OTA) update.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 30, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Rizta Z dash becomes a touch screen unit
  • Existing Z variant owners to get it overnight through OTA update
  • Continues to be offered in three battery pack options

As part of its 2025 Community Day event, Bengaluru-based electric EV brand Ather Energy has introduced a new feature for its popular Rizta model. The top-spec Z variant of the Rizta now comes with a touch-enabled cluster, a feature that will be available as standard for new buyers. Existing Rizta Z owners will receive the touch functionality via an over-the-air (OTA) update.

 

Also Read: Ather Redux Concept Unveiled As Scooter-Motorcycle Crossover

Ather Rizta 1

Meanwhile, the Rizta S, which is the base variant, will continue to feature the 7.0-inch 'DeepView' display. The Z variant’s 7.0-inch TFT display, however, now gains touch functionality, allowing users to navigate through the cluster. The hardware for this touch feature has been in place all along, with the software update now rolling out to users. 

 
The Rizta has proven to be a standout performer for Ather Energy, and the addition of the touch-enabled feature is expected to make it even more attractive to potential buyers. It also hit a significant sales milestone, surpassing one lakh retail units within just a year of its launch in April 2025. This impressive success can largely be attributed to the positive response from family scooter buyers, with strong demand leading the Rizta to account for 60% of Ather’s total sales in the past. 

 

Also Read: Ather Concept EL01 E-Scooter Debuts With Steel Frame, Direct Drive Motor

 

Ather Rizta 29

The Ather Rizta is available in two variants, S and Z, with three battery options: 2.7 kW, 2.9 kW, and 3.7 kW. Depending on the variant, the IDC range varies between 123 km and 159 km. Both versions offer a peak power output of 4.3 kW (5.77 bhp) and 22 Nm of torque. The claimed top speed for both variants is 80 kmph, with a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 4.7 seconds. 
 
The third edition of Ather's community day event also saw the unveiling of two new concept scooters. The first is the EL01, a family-oriented model that is set for production and will be launched in 2026. The second is the radical-looking Redux, which remains an ‘experimental project’ and is not slated for production anytime soon. Additionally, the electric vehicle brand introduced a new cruise control feature for the 450 Apex, along with the rollout of a new 6 kW fast charger.

# Ather Rizta Electric Scooter# Ather Rizta Z# Ather Rizta Touchscreen# Ather Rizta Features# Ather Rizta Z Variant# Ather Rizta Cluster# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Ather has added a new 3.7 kWh variant to the S trim of the Rizta.
    Ather Rizta S With 3.7 kWh Battery Pack Launched At Rs 1.37 Lakh
  • The Rizta accounts to approximately 60 per cent of total sales making it the best-selling model in Ather’s portfolio.
    1 Lakh Ather Riztas Sold Within A Year Of Launch
  • Digital instrument cluster will offer the option to select from eight regional languages as the default language setting.
    Ather Rizta Z To Get Eight Regional Languages Via OTA Update
  • Deliveries for the Rizta electric scooter are slated to commence at the end of this month.
    Ather Rizta Production Commences: First Model Rolls Off The Assembly Line
  • Six years on from the launch of its maiden product, Ather Energy has readied its second scooter, aimed at winning the hearts of Indian families. Does the Rizta have the ingredients to make it a winner?
    Ather Rizta Review: The Ather For Every Indian Family?

Latest News

  • Existing owners of the Rizta Z will get the touch functionality via an over-the-air (OTA) update.
    Ather Rizta Z Now Gets A Touch Enabled Cluster
  • The radical-looking Redux isn’t headed for production as it remains an experimental project for the brand.
    Ather Redux Concept Unveiled As Scooter-Motorcycle Crossover
  • Previewing a new family scooter due in 2026, the EL01 marks the debut of Ather's new EL platform, which is said to be highly cost-efficient, flexible and scalable.
    Ather Concept EL01 E-Scooter Debuts With Steel Frame, Direct Drive Motor
  • Named ‘Infinite Cruise’, it has three main functions, depending on the riding scenario.
    2025 Ather 450 Apex Gets Cruise Control
  • From couture to cars: black becomes the colour of quiet luxury in the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition: The Timeless Allure of Black
  • The Syros EV appears to be identical to its ICE counterpart.
    Kia Syros EV Spied Testing In India For The First Time
  • New concept likely to preview a future production model under the Ioniq series and could be positioned below the Ioniq 5.
    New Hyundai Concept Previewed Ahead Of Debut At IAA Mobility Show 2025
  • September 2025 kicks off the festive season in India, and two-wheeler manufacturers are gearing up with new launches. Here are the confirmed models arriving in the final month of Q3 2025.
    Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In September 2025: TVS Ntorq 160, Suzuki e-Access, New Harley-Davidson 440 And More
  • Performance variant of the facelifted Model Y gets new adaptive suspension, a larger touchscreen and larger wheels & tyres; will hit 96 kmph in 3.3 seconds.
    2026 Tesla Model Y Performance Debuts With 460 bhp, 580 km Range
  • Launched today, the Orbiter is the most affordable TVS scooter to date. Here’s how it compares with the iQube on paper
    TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube 3.1: What’s Different?

Research More on Ather

Ather Rizta

Ather Rizta

Starts at ₹ 1.09 - 1.45 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Rizta Specifications
View Rizta Features

Popular Ather Models