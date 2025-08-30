Ather Rizta Z Now Gets A Touch Enabled Cluster

As part of its 2025 Community Day event, Bengaluru-based electric EV brand Ather Energy has introduced a new feature for its popular Rizta model. The top-spec Z variant of the Rizta now comes with a touch-enabled cluster, a feature that will be available as standard for new buyers. Existing Rizta Z owners will receive the touch functionality via an over-the-air (OTA) update.

Meanwhile, the Rizta S, which is the base variant, will continue to feature the 7.0-inch 'DeepView' display. The Z variant’s 7.0-inch TFT display, however, now gains touch functionality, allowing users to navigate through the cluster. The hardware for this touch feature has been in place all along, with the software update now rolling out to users.



The Rizta has proven to be a standout performer for Ather Energy, and the addition of the touch-enabled feature is expected to make it even more attractive to potential buyers. It also hit a significant sales milestone, surpassing one lakh retail units within just a year of its launch in April 2025. This impressive success can largely be attributed to the positive response from family scooter buyers, with strong demand leading the Rizta to account for 60% of Ather’s total sales in the past.

The Ather Rizta is available in two variants, S and Z, with three battery options: 2.7 kW, 2.9 kW, and 3.7 kW. Depending on the variant, the IDC range varies between 123 km and 159 km. Both versions offer a peak power output of 4.3 kW (5.77 bhp) and 22 Nm of torque. The claimed top speed for both variants is 80 kmph, with a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 4.7 seconds.



The third edition of Ather's community day event also saw the unveiling of two new concept scooters. The first is the EL01, a family-oriented model that is set for production and will be launched in 2026. The second is the radical-looking Redux, which remains an ‘experimental project’ and is not slated for production anytime soon. Additionally, the electric vehicle brand introduced a new cruise control feature for the 450 Apex, along with the rollout of a new 6 kW fast charger.