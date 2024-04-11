Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Launched At Rs 6.93 Lakh

Hyundai has rolled out a new variant for the Grand i10 Nios hatchback. Called the Corporate variant, it slots in between the Magna and Sportz variants. It can be had with either a 5-speed MT (priced at Rs 6.93 lakh, ex-showroom) or an AMT (priced at Rs 7.58 lakh, ex-showroom). Hyundai has also stated that the variant will come with a three-year warranty as standard, which can be extended to 7 years by the buyer.

Styling cues on the variant include steel wheels, Corporate badging, LED DRLs and LED taillamps

On the cosmetic front, the Grand i10 Nios Corporate gets a black radiator grille, LED DRLs and LED taillamps. A few other styling cues on the vehicle include steel wheels, body-coloured mirrors and door handles. This variant also comes with electrically adjustable ORVMs, also electrically foldable on the AMT version.

The Grand i10 Nios Corporate gets a smaller 6.75-inch touchscreen system

On the inside, the car gets a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system, smaller in size compared to the 8-inch system offered in the Sportz and top-spec Asta variants. It should also be noted that the unit on the Corporate does not feature Apple Carplay or Android Auto connectivity, unlike the Sportz and Asta variants. On the safety front, the model is offered with features such as six airbags, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The AMT version also gets ESC, hill-hold assist, and a vehicle stability management system.

In terms of its powertrain, the car continues to feature a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. As stated earlier, gearbox options include a 5-speed MT or an AMT.