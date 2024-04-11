Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
MG 4 EVMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Aprilia Tuareg 660Husqvarna Svartpilen 125TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Launched At Rs 6.93 Lakh

The Corporate variant slots in between the Magna and Sportz variants and can be had with either a 5-speed MT or an AMT
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai has launched the Grand i10 Nios Corporate at Rs 6.93 lakh.
  • Can be had with either a 5-speed MT or an AMT.
  • Gets a smaller 6.75-inch touchscreen system.

Hyundai has rolled out a new variant for the Grand i10 Nios hatchback. Called the Corporate variant, it slots in between the Magna and Sportz variants. It can be had with either a 5-speed MT (priced at Rs 6.93 lakh, ex-showroom) or an AMT (priced at Rs 7.58 lakh, ex-showroom). Hyundai has also stated that the variant will come with a three-year warranty as standard, which can be extended to 7 years by the buyer.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings Since Launch

Styling cues on the variant include steel wheels, Corporate badging, LED DRLs and LED taillamps

 

On the cosmetic front, the Grand i10 Nios Corporate gets a black radiator grille, LED DRLs and LED taillamps. A few other styling cues on the vehicle include steel wheels, body-coloured mirrors and door handles. This variant also comes with electrically adjustable ORVMs, also electrically foldable on the AMT version. 

The Grand i10 Nios Corporate gets a smaller 6.75-inch touchscreen system

 

On the inside, the car gets a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system, smaller in size compared to the 8-inch system offered in the Sportz and top-spec Asta variants. It should also be noted that the unit on the Corporate does not feature Apple Carplay or Android Auto connectivity, unlike the Sportz and Asta variants. On the safety front, the model is offered with features such as six airbags, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The AMT version also gets ESC, hill-hold assist, and a vehicle stability management system.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets New Exterior, Interior Colour Options In India

 

In terms of its powertrain, the car continues to feature a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. As stated earlier, gearbox options include a 5-speed MT or an AMT.

 

 

 

 

# Hyundai# Hyundai Grand i10 Nios# Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate# Hatchback# Hyundai i10 new variant# Hyindai Grand i10 Nios new variant# Cars below Rs 10 lakh# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13 Lakh
₹ 27,498/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 19,560/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra Thar
  • 7,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 16 Lakh
₹ 33,844/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic
  • 11,570 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 19.5 Lakh
₹ 43,673/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
8.5

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Starts at ₹ 5.92 - 8.56 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Grand i10 Nios Specifications
View Grand i10 Nios Features

Popular Hyundai Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Mercedes-Benz Launches To Watch Out For In 2024
New Mercedes-Benz Launches To Watch Out For In 2024
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Top 5 Changes
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Top 5 Changes
Mercedes-Benz India Clocks Most Successful Sales Quarter, Ever
Mercedes-Benz India Clocks Most Successful Sales Quarter, Ever
Kia Tasman Name Confirmed For Upcoming Lifestyle Pickup Truck
Kia Tasman Name Confirmed For Upcoming Lifestyle Pickup Truck
Lamborghini Huracan STJ Unveiled; Last Lamborghini To Feature A V10 Engine
Lamborghini Huracan STJ Unveiled; Last Lamborghini To Feature A V10 Engine
Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings Since Launch
Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings Since Launch
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch Date Revealed
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch Date Revealed
Limited-Edition Jeep Compass Night Eagle Launched At Rs 25.39 Lakh
Limited-Edition Jeep Compass Night Eagle Launched At Rs 25.39 Lakh
MG Hector Blackstorm Edition Launched In India, Priced From Rs. 21.24 Lakh
MG Hector Blackstorm Edition Launched In India, Priced From Rs. 21.24 Lakh
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launched At Rs. 1.51 Lakh
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launched At Rs. 1.51 Lakh
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets New Exterior, Interior Colour Options In India
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets New Exterior, Interior Colour Options In India
Hyundai India Reports Highest-Ever Annual Sales Of Around 7.78 Lakh Units; Sees 7% Growth In March 2024
Hyundai India Reports Highest-Ever Annual Sales Of Around 7.78 Lakh Units; Sees 7% Growth In March 2024
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Touring Cup Car Revealed
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Touring Cup Car Revealed
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Spied Testing
Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Spied Testing
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Launched At Rs 6.93 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved