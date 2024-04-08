Login
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets New Exterior, Interior Colour Options In India

Hyundai’s electric flagship now offered in a new exterior shade and a choice of interior colours.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Ioniq 5 now available in Titan Grey paint.
  • Gets the option of black upholstery
  • Hyundai has made no change to the Ioniq 5's price

Hyundai India has given the Ioniq 5 EV a minor update for 2024. Buyers wanting to get their hands on the EV now have additional exterior colours to choose from while the interior too can now be had in two colour options. Hyundai says that the update comes at no additional cost with the EV still priced at Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers can book the updated Ioniq 5 via Hyundai India’s website, with the booking amount set at Rs 1 lakh.

 

Also read: Hyundai, Kia To Source Made-In-India Exide LFP Batteries For Upcoming EVs
 

The Ioniq 5 is now available in a new Titan Grey paint shade

 

Starting with the exterior, the Ioniq 5 is now offered with a new Titan Grey exterior paint finish. This takes the total number of exterior colours to four including the previously available Midnight Black Pearl, Optic White and Gravity Gold Matte. On the inside, the Dark Pebble Grey interior colour scheme can now be supplemented with a new Obsidian Black colour scheme that will appeal to buyers wanting a darker interior theme.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea

 

The carmaker has not announced any other changes to its electric vehicle with the equipment list and specifications remaining unchanged over the 2023 car. The Ioniq 5 continues to be offered solely in rear-wheel drive spec with the electric motor delivering up to 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 72.6 kWh battery pack offering up to 631 km of range (claimed).

 

Now gets the option of an all-black cabin.

 

Also read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Waiting Period Goes Up To 6 Months; Has An Order Backlog Of 45,000 Units
 

On the feature front, Hyundai’s electric flagship packs in tech such as Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen, heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, auto headlamps and wipers, connected car features and more.

