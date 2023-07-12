New Ferrari KC23 Is A 488 GT3 Evo-Based One-Off Track Special

Ferrari has revealed its latest one-off creation, the KC23, which comes from the Special Projects program. Based on the very successful 488 GT3 Evo race car, the KC23, as per Ferrari, is an “extreme vision of what the closed-wheel racing of the future may look like” and built to the specifications of a noted collector. The one-off creation will make its public debut at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed.



The KC23 is based on the 488 GT3 Evo race car though gets a completely unique design.

Coming to the design, the KC23 draws inspiration from Ferrari's visionary Gran Turismo concept and the triumphant Le Mans-conquering 499P. It sits low to the ground with clean and smooth flowing lines being one of its defining characters. The front fascia is dominated by a low-set wide grille, prominent splitter, uniquely-design headlamps and prominent venting and ducting on the bonnet and front fenders. The car gets glass extensions built into the roof creating a glasshouse that seemingly envelopes the cockpit from three sides.



Rear wing is detachable and can be stored away if the car is being put on display.

Moving further back, electronically activated vents sit hidden in the rear fenders. The vents extend automatically when the engine is started. Seen from the sides, the KC23 with the vents tucked away has an almost monolithic appearance though a closer look reveals a sunken section between the engine cover and the fenders that stretches almost all the way to the rear. It houses the openings for the fuel tank as well as the mounting points for the enormous rear spoiler. Speaking of the spoiler, it is a detachable unit that can be removed and stored away should the owner want to display the car without it.



The rear fenders feature vents hidden away just behind the doors; They rise up when the engine is fired up.

The rear features a prominent diffuser with prominent venting to extract engine heat and a full-width lightbar. Rounding out the design are two sets of wheels - 18-inch units designed for use on the track and larger 21-inch front and 22-inch rear units for display purposes.



It's powered by the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V-8 engine derived from the 488 GT3 race car. Although Ferrari remains reticent about disclosing the engine's full specification, the unit in the 488 GT3 developed around 592 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.

The interior is all functional and designed to go racing.

While the exterior is all about drawing attention with beautiful lines, the interior is all about function. The KC23 gets a stripped-bare race-car-inspired interior replete with a button-heavy yoke steering, a digital instrument panel feeding the driver with an abundance of data and a button-heavy centre console. The traditional rear-view mirrors are replaced by a trio of roof-mounted screens while the driver and co-driver are also wrapped within a roll-cage for additional safety when out on the track.



The KC23 is not road legal and can only be used on closed tracks. The car will make its public debut at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed following which it will be on display at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello from August 1 through to October 2, 2023.