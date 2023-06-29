Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale, Spider Revealed; First Road-Legal XX Series Cars Pack 1,016 BHP

Ferrari has unveiled its latest limited-series production cars based on the SF90 hybrid: the SF90 XX Stradale and Spider. Limited to just 799 and 599 units respectively, the Stradale and Spider are the latest in a line of XX models unveiled and produced by Ferrari since 2005. However, unlike the models before them, which included the likes of the FXX, FXX K and 599XX, the latest XX series models are road-legal. As with their predecessors, the latest XX series models feature significant aerodynamic upgrades over the standard model and have additional power on tap.

Starting with the design, the SF90 XX Stradale and Spyder both get a substantially more aggressive look than their standard counterparts. The front bumper gets larger vents and a larger splitter while the bonnet too has been redesigned. There are vents on top of the front and rear fenders to help air escape the wheel wells while the intake vents on the rear fender have also been reshaped. The SF90 XX is also the first road-going Ferrari since the F50 to feature a fixed rear wing – Ferrari claims that it can add up to 530 kg of downforce at speeds of 250 kmph. The rear deck too gets redesigned vents to aid engine cooling.

At the rear, the twin-pod tail-lamps have been replaced by a sleek lightbar while the bumper features a prominent diffuser and multiple vents to dissipate heat from the engine compartment. The underbody too has been reworked as compared to the standard models to optimise the car’s aerodynamics. The Spyder retains the folding hard-top with Ferrari claiming the aluminium roof can be deployed in just 14 seconds at speeds of up to 45 kmph.

Inside, the cabin features extensive use of carbon fibre and Alcantara. The SF90 XX also gets redesigned door cards and central tunnel in a bid to save weight. The XX gets racing bucket seats with carbon fibre tubular structures to shave off a few more kilos. As with the standard SF90, the flat bottom steering houses almost all driver-related control surfaces with a large digital instrument cluster positioned behind.

As with the regular SF90, the XX is also a plug-in hybrid though Ferrari has managed to squeeze out more power from the powertrain as well as give it bespoke performance software. The hybrid powerplant develops a cumulative 1,016 bhp – up from 986 bhp in the standard model. Power from the V8 has been bumped up from 769 bhp to 786 bhp while the three electric motors now develop a combined 233 bhp with boost mode active – up from 217 bhp. The powertrain also gets a new Qualifying drive mode designed to unleash maximum performance. The car retains the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox though it receives revised software for harder acceleration.

Ferrari says that it has also reworked the engine and gearbox software to make the SF90 XX sound “even fuller, richer”. The company says that aside from reworking various engine components, the gearbox software aids in improving the sound of each gearshift by introducing an exhaust note typical of lifting off at high rpms.

The SF90 XX also benefits from an upgraded ABS EVO module for better control under braking. Ferrari says that the new module in conjunction with the latest sensors enables the car to brake later and more consistently in corners. The Stradale also benefits from upgraded brakes – the front brakes get redesigned callipers while at the rear the rotors have been upgraded to 390 mm.