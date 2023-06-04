  • Home
  • News
  • Upgraded Ferrari SF90 Spied Ahead Of Global Debut

Upgraded Ferrari SF90 Spied Ahead Of Global Debut

The upgraded Ferrari SF90 has been spotted featuring a sizable rear wing
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
04-Jun-23 01:23 PM IST
image-1000x600-4 2.57.53 AM.jpg
Highlights
  • Updated sportscar to feature aerodynamic enhancements
  • Might feature an enhanced version of the existing hybrid powertrain
  • To be priced at a premium over the outgoing SF90 Stradale

The upgraded Ferrari SF90 has been spied. The car is expected to be unveiled in the summer of this year and is expected to come with a host of upgrades. This also means that interested customers would have to pay a premium over the outgoing car which is priced at 483,000.

The side intakes for the centrally positioned 4-litre V8 engine have been reshaped

 

Some of the changes seen on the test mule include a reprofiled front splitter and cooling system along with a newly designed double-vented bonnet, effectively directing airflow over the front section. The SF90's side skirts have also been widened to redirect air around the rear wheels, enhancing overall efficiency. Furthermore, the side intakes for the centrally positioned 4-litre V8 engine have been reshaped.

 

Also Read: Ferrari Enzo Owned By Fernando Alonso On Auction


 The rear end of the car is redesigned in the latest prototype, featuring an extended rear deck and an updated diffuser. The most notable element is the new rear wing. 

 The rear of the car features a new wing

 

The upgraded SF90 will likely feature an enhanced version of the existing hybrid powertrain. The current powertrain combines a twin-turbocharged 4-litre V8 engine with three electric motors. The three electric motors churn out a total of 217 bhp, while the v8 generates 769 bhp bringing the overall output to 986 bhp. 

 

Also Read: F1: Verstappen Cruises To Monaco GP Victory Despite Wet Weather Drama


 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL


 Source

Related Articles
Ferrari Enzo Owned By Fernando Alonso On Auction
Ferrari Enzo Owned By Fernando Alonso On Auction
18 days ago
Legoland Denmark Unveils Life-Sized Lego Ferrari Monza SP1
Legoland Denmark Unveils Life-Sized Lego Ferrari Monza SP1
24 days ago
Ferrari 296 GTS Launched In India
Ferrari 296 GTS Launched In India
28 days ago
Ferrari, Samsung Partner For OLED Display Tech In Future Cars
Ferrari, Samsung Partner For OLED Display Tech In Future Cars
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now