Upgraded Ferrari SF90 Spied Ahead Of Global Debut

The upgraded Ferrari SF90 has been spied. The car is expected to be unveiled in the summer of this year and is expected to come with a host of upgrades. This also means that interested customers would have to pay a premium over the outgoing car which is priced at € 483,000.

The side intakes for the centrally positioned 4-litre V8 engine have been reshaped

Some of the changes seen on the test mule include a reprofiled front splitter and cooling system along with a newly designed double-vented bonnet, effectively directing airflow over the front section. The SF90's side skirts have also been widened to redirect air around the rear wheels, enhancing overall efficiency. Furthermore, the side intakes for the centrally positioned 4-litre V8 engine have been reshaped.

The rear end of the car is redesigned in the latest prototype, featuring an extended rear deck and an updated diffuser. The most notable element is the new rear wing.

The rear of the car features a new wing

The upgraded SF90 will likely feature an enhanced version of the existing hybrid powertrain. The current powertrain combines a twin-turbocharged 4-litre V8 engine with three electric motors. The three electric motors churn out a total of 217 bhp, while the v8 generates 769 bhp bringing the overall output to 986 bhp.

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL



Source