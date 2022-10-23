Ferrari SF90 Stradale Involved In A High-Speed Crash In Mumbai

While supercar accidents are usually rare, given the fact that their existence itself is so rare, there have been cases where highly expensive supercars have been involved in crashes. Most of these are usually light, low-speed crashes, with someone spinning out of control due to the high levels of outputs of the cars. But there have also been some cases where the crashes have been much worse.

A Ferrari SF90 Stradale has been involved in a high-speed crash in Mumbai.

One such incident has taken place in Mumbai, where a Ferrari SF90 Stradale has been involved in a high-speed crash. A quick search on the Vahan portal suggested that the car is registered to a used car dealership, but carandbike could not independently verify the ownership of the car. The car was seen minutes before the crash with a few other supercars too.

The supercar had been spotted driving around with some other exotic cars just before the crash.

The SF90 Stradale though, is a very rare supercar, and it is the Italian carmaker’s first plug-in hybrid car. The electric motor in the car is paired with a V8 engine for a combined output of 986 bhp. With a 0-100 kmph time of just 2.5 seconds, and 0-200 kmph time of just 6.7 seconds, it is one of the fastest cars in India, and should be handled with extreme care, especially out on public roads. At carandbike, we have always prioritised safety, and it is one of our core beliefs that every time you’re in a car, you should be buckled up, and adhering to all traffic rules, including speed limits, while also driving with the utmost care.