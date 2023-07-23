MoRTH Issues New Guidelines for Road Signages on Highways and Expressways

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has recently issued new guidelines for the provision of signages on Expressways and National Highways and have been passed under the approval of the Union Minister for Road Transportation and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari. MoRTH conducted a review of the provision of signages, taking into account relevant Indian Road Congress (IRC) codes and guidelines.

Also Read: 5 Essential Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon Season

One of the primary focuses of the new guidelines is to prioritize enhanced visibility and readability of road signages. This will be achieved through strategic placement at appropriate heights and distances, utilizing large lettering, symbols, and short legends to facilitate quick comprehension by drivers, even in adverse weather conditions.

Also Read: 5 Essential Items To Carry In Your Car During the Monsoon Season



To cater to a diverse group of road users, including those with limited literacy, the guidelines advocate the use of pictorial depictions alongside text to convey essential messages effectively. Recognizing India's linguistic diversity, the guidelines endorse a multilingual approach on road signages, encompassing both English and regional languages. This is expected to facilitate effective communication with diverse road users and promote better understanding and adherence to traffic regulations.

The new guidelines also place special emphasis on promoting better lane discipline to minimize traffic congestion. The implementation of these guidelines will be carried out in a phased manner. Initially, all upcoming Highways, Expressways, and greenfield corridors will follow the new standards. Additionally, Highways experiencing high traffic volume, with more than 20,000 Passenger Car Units (PCUs), will be prioritized for the implementation of the enhanced signage.

Also Read: Monsoon Getaways: Top 15 Places To Visit During Monsoon



As per the official communication from the ministry following are some of the new guidelines issued by MoRTH: -





The speed limit sign Board should be repeated every 5 km alternately on the shoulder side and median side.





Vehicle Category wise and speed-wise lane dedicated information signs are to be installed on high-speed corridors at an interval of 20 kms as an overhead gantry.





If the height of the superstructure over bridges/underpass structures exceeds 5.5 meters, no board is required, but if it is less than 5.5 meters, then a height limit signboard of the appropriate limit is to be provided.





Rumble Strip: The sign should be posted at a minimum distance of 50 to 60 meters in advance of the rumble strips provided on the road to control and reduce the speed.





Reassurance Sign: This sign is installed to reassure a driver of a vehicle that the desired direction is being followed.





﻿﻿To be provided after 150-200 meters of entry slip and repeated after every 10 km.

﻿﻿The distance of location mentioned on the signboard should be the distance of the railway station of that location from the board

﻿﻿Every alternate or 20th km reassurance sign shall be in English and the Regional/local language where applicable





Welcome and Thank-You Gantry: Welcome and Thank You sign boards should be installed in the first and last package to ensure the driver about the start of the expressway.





Advance Direction Sign: Advance Direction signs shall be used for grade-separated Entry and Exit to the expressways. These signs should be placed normally at 500 meters, 1 km and 2 km in advance of the exit.





Rest and Service Area Sign Board: It is necessary to alert the driver about the existence of wayside amenities by providing a cantilever gantry-type sign board 5 km ahead with a repeater sign at 2 km, 1 km and 500 meters ahead. Also, the Rest and Service Area sign board 1 km before the wayside amenity should be in Hindi and at 2 km before the wayside amenity, it should be in regional language.





Emergency Helpline Number: The Emergency Helpline number "1033" should be provided at every 5 km interval





Route Marker: Route Marker signs should be provided at every 5 km interval.





Sign Board along Cross-Road: The signs should be placed normally at 500 m, 1 km and 2 km in advance of the entry to the Expressway, showing the major town/city that can be accessed via Expressway.





