Login

Overspeeding Was The Cause of Over 71% Road Deaths In 2022: MoRTH Report

Other contributors, like drunken driving, driving on the wrong side, jumping red lights, and using mobile phones together, accounted for about 9 per cent of accidents and 9.7 per cent of fatalities.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

02-Nov-23 08:17 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • A total of 4,61,312 road accidents were reported by police departments across India in 2022
  • Out of which 1,68,491 fatalities were registered,
  • Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of road accidents in 2022

The primary cause of 71.2 per cent of road deaths in India in 2022, as reported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), was overspeeding. Road accidents, which are a significant global cause of death, particularly affect individuals aged 15 to 49. These accidents result from a combination of factors, including human error, road conditions, and vehicle conditions.

The statistics further reveal that a total of 4,61,312 road accidents were reported by police departments across India in 2022

 

What comes next in the queue after overspeeding is driving on the wrong side at 5.4 per cent. Other contributors like drunken driving, jumping red lights, and the use of mobile phones together accounted for about 9 per cent of accidents and 9.7 per cent of fatalities. The statistics further reveal that a total of 4,61,312 road accidents were reported by police departments across India during that year, leading to 1,68,491 fatalities and 4,43,366 injuries.

 

Also Read: 99 Per Cent Pedestrians In India At Risk Of Injury, Says New Study

 

Two-wheelers continued to be the most frequently involved vehicle category in road accidents, with cars, jeeps, and taxis coming in second. Among road users, two-wheeler riders accounted for the highest share of fatalities in 2022, at 44.5 per cent followed by pedestrian road users at 19.5 per cent.  

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of road accidents in 2022 with 64,105 incidents

 

The report also examined the distribution of accidents across different types of roads. Notably, 32.9 per cent of accidents occurred on National Highways (NH), including Expressways, 23.1 per cent on State Highways (SH), and 43.9 per cent on other roads.

 

Also Read: MoRTH Issues New Guidelines for Road Signages on Highways and Expressways

 

“It is indeed a matter of great concern that despite the continuous efforts of the government in this regard and our commitments to halving fatalities, we have not been able to register significant progress on this front,” Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in his message in the report—Road Accidents in India, 2022.

In terms of regional variations, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of road accidents in 2022 with 64,105 incidents, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 54,432 accidents. However, Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of fatalities at 22,595, followed closely by Tamil Nadu with 17,884 fatalities.

 

These findings underscore the need for increased road safety measures and the importance of addressing overspeeding and all the aforementioned factors as significant contributors to road deaths in India.

 

Lead Image Source

# MoRTH India# MoRTH news# MoRTH Safety# Road Accident Deaths# Road Accidents in India# Road Accidents India# Road Accidents# Overspeeding
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled
2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8519 second ago

Revealed before EICMA 2023, the updated MT-09 is likely to make its way to India

Tata Avinya EV To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
Tata Avinya EV To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-7790 second ago

TPEML and JLR, both of which are Tata Motors subsidiaries, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the licensing of EMA for upcoming Tata EVs.

Auto Sales October 2023: Honda Cars Sees 17% Growth In Overall Sales Backed By Strong Exports
Auto Sales October 2023: Honda Cars Sees 17% Growth In Overall Sales Backed By Strong Exports
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-5565 second ago

Last month, Honda Cars India exported 3,683 units, which is a growth of over 119 per cent as against 1,678 units exported in October 2022.

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

47 minutes ago

The new C 43 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol producing up to 408 bhp.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs 16.30 Lakh
Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs 16.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Unique to the latest GT Edge model are 16-inch black alloys, a contrast roof and trim-specific decals and leatherette seat covers.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96.40 Lakh
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96.40 Lakh
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The GLE facelift is only offered in the Long Wheelbase (LWB) format and comes in three variants, an entry-level diesel – GLE 300 d 4Matic, along with a pair of top-end petrol and diesel options – GLE 450 4Matic and GLE 450 d 4Matic.

New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights
New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The specifications of the new Himalayan 452 are out and here are the top five highlights of the motorcycle

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: TVS Motor Company Achieves Highest-Ever Monthly Overall Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: TVS Motor Company Achieves Highest-Ever Monthly Overall Sales
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The company sold 434,714 units during this month, reflecting a growth rate of 21 per cent when compared to the figures from October 2022

Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Delayed; Will Now Begin Early-2024
Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Delayed; Will Now Begin Early-2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

First showcased late in 2022, India’s first geared electric two-wheeler was originally slated to reach customers from September 2023 onwards.

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.92 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.92 Lakh Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

HMSI sold 4,92,884 units, indicating a 10 per cent growth compared to October 2022

MoRTH Postpones Mandatory Commercial Vehicle Fitness Testing Deadline To October 2024
MoRTH Postpones Mandatory Commercial Vehicle Fitness Testing Deadline To October 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

This extension was announced through a notification, dated September 12, 2023.

MoRTH Issues New Guidelines for Road Signages on Highways and Expressways
MoRTH Issues New Guidelines for Road Signages on Highways and Expressways
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

Highways with more than 20,000 Passenger Car Units, will be prioritized for the implementation of the enhanced signages.

Government Will Use e-DAR Based Heatmap App To Combat Road Fatalities In India
Government Will Use e-DAR Based Heatmap App To Combat Road Fatalities In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

The government of India is to implement an IT app to tackle road deaths, generating real-time heatmaps and aiming to reduce fatalities by half by 2030.

Maharashtra Government Takes Action To Curb Underage Driving
Maharashtra Government Takes Action To Curb Underage Driving
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 months ago

Maharashtra Government strengthens penalties for underage driving to tackle road accidents, imposing Rs 25,000 fine on parents and prohibiting driving license until age 25

India Team Cricketer Rishabh Pant Involved In a Serious Car Accident
India Team Cricketer Rishabh Pant Involved In a Serious Car Accident
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 months ago

Rishabh Pant's car caught fire shortly after hitting a divider, and he is now reportedly out of danger.

c&b icon

Trending Vehicles In India

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Overspeeding Was The Cause of Over 71% Road Deaths In 2022: MoRTH Report
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved