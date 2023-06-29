Maharashtra Government Takes Action To Curb Underage Driving

The Maharashtra Government has recently made significant amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, in an effort to address the alarming rate of road accidents and fatalities caused by underage drivers. The revised law introduces stricter penalties for parents whose minor children are caught driving without a license. Under the new legislation, parents will be subject to a hefty fine of Rs 25,000, and their children will be prohibited from obtaining a driving license until the age of 25.

Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar issued a notification, citing Section 199(A) of the MVA 1988, which outlines the increased fine for allowing individuals below the age of 18 to operate motorcycles or any other vehicles. The updated rule explicitly states that individuals under 18 years of age are not permitted to drive a motor vehicle in public areas. However, it does allow the operation of motorcycles with an engine capacity not exceeding 50cc by individuals who are at least 16 years old.

The primary objective behind this amendment is to address the distressing number of road accidents in Maharashtra. According to the notification, the state witnesses approximately 15,000 fatalities due to road accidents annually. Shockingly, more than half of these accidents that occurred between January 2022 and December 2022 were caused by two-wheeler riders, resulting in 7,700 fatalities.

Expressing concern over the lack of strict enforcement of existing guidelines and circulars pertaining to underage driving, the Transport Commissioner aims to ensure the stringent implementation of the Motor Vehicle Act. This emphasizes the significance of road safety and legal provisions for two-wheeler drivers throughout the state.

The notification also directed Regional Transport Offices (RTOS) to prioritize the enforcement of the Act's provisions for two-wheeler drivers and strictly enforce Section 18, which prohibits individuals under the age of 20 from driving transport vehicles in public places.

This proactive step taken by the Maharashtra Government, which includes increased fines and restricted license eligibility for underage drivers and their parents, aims to combat the high number of accidents and fatalities on the state's roads. By emphasizing the importance of counseling on road safety and legal awareness for two-wheeler drivers, the government hopes to create a safer environment and reduce the loss of life caused by road accidents.



