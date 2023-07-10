Government Will Use e-DAR Based Heatmap App To Combat Road Fatalities In India

In a significant move to tackle the alarming rate of road deaths in India, the government has implemented an IT application aimed at collecting real-time data on road crashes. This application generates live colour-coded heatmaps, offering detailed insights into accidents occurring on as small as 500-meter stretches across the country. By equipping states and local authorities with this platform, the government hopes to provide actionable guidance and reduce fatalities on the roads. With all states and Union Territories adopting the electronic detailed accident report (eDAR) application, over seven lakh accidents, have already been registered on this platform. India has the dubious distinction of having the highest number of road deaths worldwide, accounting for 11% of all road fatalities. In a determined effort to reverse this disheartening trend, the government has set a goal of halving road deaths by 2030.

During a recent meeting of the NCR Planning Board on road safety and trauma care, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways provided comprehensive details about the eDAR system. The central and state government agencies, including police, health, transport, and road-owning authorities, have actively participated in this initiative. To ensure localized data collection, the entire area has been divided into 2 km2 grids, each assigned a unique grid ID. Utilizing Geographic Information System (GIS) tool, the number of crashes in each grid is documented. The eDAR application employs an interface that divides roads into 500-meter segments. Each segment is then associated with distinct colours that depict the severity of accidents. Moreover, the analysis module offers details such as the total number of crashes, individuals, and vehicles involved, as well as the time and causes of accidents, including factors such as speeding and drowsiness.

The process of data collection begins with the police arriving at the accident site and promptly inputting all relevant details into the eDAR application. Subsequently, the police alert the transport and health departments, along with the relevant road-owning agency, to provide further information. This approach ensures that the accident data is promptly captured and disseminated to the appropriate authorities for swift action. In addition to the eDAR system, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has revealed that an application focusing on deep analytics of road accident data is being developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Madras. This new application will incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) techniques to enhance data analysis and derive valuable insights. Furthermore, the ministry has established timelines for mandatory provisions such as Advanced Driver Assist Systems and Alcohol Ignition Interlock Devices in vehicles by 2030, underlining their commitment to comprehensive road safety measures.



