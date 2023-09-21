Login

MoRTH Postpones Mandatory Commercial Vehicle Fitness Testing Deadline To October 2024

This extension was announced through a notification, dated September 12, 2023.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

21-Sep-23 03:06 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • MoRTH has decided to postpone the deadline
  • Vehicle fitness testing can only be conducted at automated testing stations

The Indian Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has decided to postpone the deadline for mandatory fitness testing of transport vehicles through registered Automated Testing Stations (ATS) to October 1, 2024. This extension was announced through a notification, GSR 663(E), dated September 12, 2023.

 

According to the notification, vehicle fitness testing can only be conducted at automated testing stations that are registered under rule 175 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) of 1989. This requirement applies to all registered automated testing stations operating within the territory of the registering authority, effective immediately upon publication of the notification.

 

Previously, MoRTH had announced that fitness testing through an ATS would be mandatory for heavy goods vehicles and passenger motor vehicles starting from April 1, 2023. However, for medium goods vehicles, medium passenger motor vehicles, and light motor vehicles (transport), this requirement has been slated to become compulsory from June 1, 2024.

 

Furthermore, this action is said to be a part of the government's continuous efforts to improve road safety and vehicle compliance.

