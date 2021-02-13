Government To Come Up With Policy On Advanced Battery Tech For EVs: Gadkari

The government is planning an integrated approach to develop indigenous fuel cells in the field of EVs

The Government of India is looking to adopt an integrated approach and come out with a policy to make India self-reliant in the area of advanced battery technologies for electric vehicles as also other applications according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Gadkari said that the next generation batteries will not only minimise vehicular pollution in India but make India a global supplier of EVs. Companies like Bajaj, Hero, TVS, Mahindra, MG Motors India, Tata Motors have already introduced their all-electric vehicles in India. In fact, the subsidies on the vehicles have seen wider adoption of these cars in the country. MG Motor India sold 1300 EVs in the country in 2020, Tata Motors too sold 2000 units of the Nexon EV in the country and the demand for the cars in only increasing. Advanced battery technology will help improve range of the cars and also the life of the battery.

According to a report in PTI, the government is planning an integrated approach to develop indigenous fuel cells in the field of electric vehicles, and India is likely to become the world leader in this aspect. Gadkari in fact stated that all this was discussed in a high-powered meeting focussed on research and development in the area of alternative fuel. Central government's Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane and senior representatives from DRDO, ISRO, CSIR and IITs besides Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh participated in the meeting.

Gadkari said, "Vast scope is there in the area of Lithium-ion battery too despite countries like China dominating in the sector. About 81 per cent of Lithium-ion battery components are available locally and India stands a very good chance for value addition at lower costs. Our mining entities could look for acquiring component assets globally and grab the opportunity as China has occupied 51 per cent but still 49 per cent scope is there."

