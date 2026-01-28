Top 10 Fastest Lamborghini Cars Ever Made
Speed has always been central to Lamborghini’s identity. From naturally aspirated V12 flagships to modern hybrid supercars, the brand has consistently pushed the limits of what a road-legal car can achieve. Over the years, this pursuit has resulted in some of the fastest and most extreme performance cars ever to wear the raging bull badge.
In this list, we present to you the top 10 fastest production-spec Lamborghini cars ever built, spanning limited-edition halo cars, track-focussed specials, and production flagships that define their respective eras.
Lamborghini Veneno
A limited-run halo model introduced to mark Lamborghini’s 50th anniversary, the Veneno combined extreme aerodynamics with a high-revving V12 to deliver one of the brand’s highest top speeds (read 355 kmph).
It has a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 petrol engine making 750 PS and 690 Nm of torque. It drives all four wheels via a 7-speed ISR transmission (automated manual). The Veneno’s torque figure, combined with aggressive aero and low mass, enables sustained acceleration deep into triple-digit speeds.
Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae
The Ultimae represents the final and most refined evolution of the Aventador platform. It blends lessons learned from the SVJ with improved usability and reduced weight.
Its naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 develops 780 PS and 720 Nm, making it the most powerful non-hybrid Aventador. With all-wheel drive and the familiar ISR gearbox, the Ultimae matches the Veneno’s 355 kmph top speed, marking a fitting end to Lamborghini’s pure V12 era.
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
The modern Countach is both a tribute and a technological showcase. It reintroduced a legendary nameplate while debuting Lamborghini’s supercapacitor-based hybrid system.
A 6.5-litre V12 is paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 814 PS, while peak torque from the V12 stands at 720 Nm. Despite adding hybrid hardware, Lamborghini still rates the Countach LPI 800-4 at 355 kmph, underlining how electrification was used purely to enhance performance.
Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 And Sián Roadster
The Sián models marked Lamborghini’s first real step into electrification- but in typical Lamborghini fashion, it was done on their own terms. Instead of conventional batteries, the Sián uses a supercapacitor system that prioritises instant energy delivery and weight efficiency.
Both the coupe and the Roadster share identical mechanicals: a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 combined with electric assist, producing 819 PS, with 720 Nm coming from the combustion engine. Lamborghini states that both versions exceed 350 kmph, with the hybrid system improving throttle response and high-speed acceleration rather than altering the car’s character.
Lamborghini Fenomeno (Few-Off)
The Fenomeno sits at the absolute extreme of Lamborghini’s bespoke Few-Off programme. Unlike limited series models, Few-Offs are engineering showcases built with minimal compromise and maximum freedom.
Lamborghini confirms a combined output of over 1,000 PS, achieved through a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12-based hybrid powertrain and power is sent to all the four wheels. The focus here is on power-to-weight ratio, aerodynamic efficiency and outright performance. The Fenomeno reaches a top speed of over 350 kmph, positioning it as one of the extreme road cars the brand has ever produced.
Lamborghini Revuelto
It represents the brand’s most significant technical leap in decades. It is Lamborghini’s first production model to use a fully electrified V12 architecture, signalling the future of the carmaker’s flagship supercars.
A new 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 petrol engine is paired with three electric motors, delivering a mammoth 1,015 PS (combined). The V12 powertrain alone makes 725 Nm, while electric motors transform torque delivery across the rev range. Paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox and electrified all-wheel drive, the Revuelto is officially rated at a top speed crossing 350 kmph, making it the most powerful production-spec Lamborghini ever.
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
The SVJ was built with a singular focus: lap times. That said, its aerodynamic innovations also play a major role in its high-speed capability.
Powered by a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 producing 770 PS and 720 Nm, it features Lamborghini’s ALA active aerodynamics system. This allows the car to balance downforce and drag drastically, improving stability at extreme speeds. Its top speed is listed in excess of 350 kmph, a figure supported as much by aero efficiency as raw power.
Lamborghini Centenario
Built to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Ferruccio Lamborghini, the Centenario was a technical showcase wrapped in a dramatic body.
Its naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 makes 770 PS and 690 Nm, driving all four wheels via a 7-speed ISR gearbox. Lightweight construction, rear-wheel steering and advanced aerodynamics help the Centenario exceed 350 kmph. It also previewed technologies that would later appear in mainstream Lamborghini models.
Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4/ Aventador S
The original Aventador redefined Lamborghini’s flagship formula when it debuted, introducing a carbon-fibre monocoque and an all-new V12 platform.
The LP700-4 produced 700 PS and 690 Nm, while the latter Aventador S increased it to 740 PS, retaining the same torque figure. Both the variants are officially said to achieve a top speed of 350 kmph, laying the groundwork for every high-speed Lamborghini that followed in the modern era.
Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SuperVeloce
Before the Aventador, the Murciélago SV represented the pinnacle of Lamborghini’s analogue V12 era. It was lighter, more powerful and more aggressive than the standard Murciélago.
Its 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine produced 670 PS and 660 Nm of torque, driving all four wheels through a single-clutch automated manual. Its top speed is officially rated at 342 kmph, making it one of the fastest Lamborghinis of its time and a fitting send-off for the Murciélago line.
Related News
Popular Lamborghini Models
- Lamborghini
UrusEx-showroom Price₹ 4.75 - 4.8 Crore
- Lamborghini
RevueltoEx-showroom Price₹ 8.7 Crore
- Lamborghini
TemerarioEx-showroom Price₹ 5.87 Crore
- Lamborghini
Urus SEEx-showroom Price₹ 4.47 Crore
Latest Cars
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-04
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Hansaj Kukreti | Jan 28, 2026Nissan Reveals Solar-Powered Ariya EV ConceptNissan has showcased a new Ariya crossover concept that utilises solar energy to reduce dependency on fixed charging.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jan 28, 2026BMW X3 30 xDrive Petrol India Launch On Feb 16More powerful variant of the X3 will be offered in M Sport Pro trim with pre-bookings set to open on January 30.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 28, 2026Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gets Head-Up Display, Dash Cam With Optional ‘Tech Package’New Tech Pack is offered across all variants and adds in ambient lighting, a head-up display and a dash cam for an additional Rs 29,499.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jan 28, 2026Built for the Long Haul: 1700 Kms on A Triumph Scrambler 400 XA memorable ride with the Triumph Scrambler 400 X from Gurugram to Panchgani to celebrate India Bike Week.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jan 27, 2026MG Majestor Previewed Ahead Of February 12 LaunchSet to be positioned as a more premium alternative to the Gloster, the Majestor is also set to go up against the popular Toyota Fortuner.1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Jan 27, 2026Yamaha Recalls Fascino 125 and RayZR 125 Over Front Brake IssueYamaha has announced a large-scale recall impacting over three lakh scooters in India.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 21, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Review: New Turbo Engine; Same Old SoulWith the update, the Tata Punch facelift retains its character of being a healthy runabout, which is perfect for Indian roads. But have these changes made it any better?7 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 17, 2026Bajaj Chetak C25 First Ride Review: Basic, Likeable E-Scooter For First-Time RidersThe Chetak C25, in quite a few ways, is poles apart from the larger and more powerful 30 and 35 Series models, but in its mannerisms, it is very much a Chetak.8 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 9, 2026Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 10,000 km Long-Term ReviewAfter spending over three months and 10,000 km with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid, we were impressed by its real-world mileage, seamless hybrid, practical comfort, and Toyota reliability. Is it the best C-SUV then?5 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jan 8, 20262026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Review: Big On Tech, Bigger On ComfortThe new Mahindra XUV 7XO is flashier, feature packed, and comes with more advanced tech. But are the changes just incremental or actually substantial?1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Jan 10, 2026Simple One Gen 2 First Ride Review: 265 km Claimed Range!The Gen 2 model of Simple Energy’s first electric scooter gets a fair few updates, including new features, tech, more range and lighter weight. We spent a couple of hours with the Simple One Gen 2 to find out if it manages to impress.6 mins read