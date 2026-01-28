Top 10 Fastest Lamborghini Cars Ever Made

Speed has always been central to Lamborghini’s identity. From naturally aspirated V12 flagships to modern hybrid supercars, the brand has consistently pushed the limits of what a road-legal car can achieve. Over the years, this pursuit has resulted in some of the fastest and most extreme performance cars ever to wear the raging bull badge.

In this list, we present to you the top 10 fastest production-spec Lamborghini cars ever built, spanning limited-edition halo cars, track-focussed specials, and production flagships that define their respective eras.

Lamborghini Veneno

A limited-run halo model introduced to mark Lamborghini’s 50th anniversary, the Veneno combined extreme aerodynamics with a high-revving V12 to deliver one of the brand’s highest top speeds (read 355 kmph).

It has a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 petrol engine making 750 PS and 690 Nm of torque. It drives all four wheels via a 7-speed ISR transmission (automated manual). The Veneno’s torque figure, combined with aggressive aero and low mass, enables sustained acceleration deep into triple-digit speeds.

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae

The Ultimae represents the final and most refined evolution of the Aventador platform. It blends lessons learned from the SVJ with improved usability and reduced weight.

Its naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 develops 780 PS and 720 Nm, making it the most powerful non-hybrid Aventador. With all-wheel drive and the familiar ISR gearbox, the Ultimae matches the Veneno’s 355 kmph top speed, marking a fitting end to Lamborghini’s pure V12 era.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

The modern Countach is both a tribute and a technological showcase. It reintroduced a legendary nameplate while debuting Lamborghini’s supercapacitor-based hybrid system.

A 6.5-litre V12 is paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 814 PS, while peak torque from the V12 stands at 720 Nm. Despite adding hybrid hardware, Lamborghini still rates the Countach LPI 800-4 at 355 kmph, underlining how electrification was used purely to enhance performance.

Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 And Sián Roadster

The Sián models marked Lamborghini’s first real step into electrification- but in typical Lamborghini fashion, it was done on their own terms. Instead of conventional batteries, the Sián uses a supercapacitor system that prioritises instant energy delivery and weight efficiency.

Both the coupe and the Roadster share identical mechanicals: a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 combined with electric assist, producing 819 PS, with 720 Nm coming from the combustion engine. Lamborghini states that both versions exceed 350 kmph, with the hybrid system improving throttle response and high-speed acceleration rather than altering the car’s character.

Lamborghini Fenomeno (Few-Off)

The Fenomeno sits at the absolute extreme of Lamborghini’s bespoke Few-Off programme. Unlike limited series models, Few-Offs are engineering showcases built with minimal compromise and maximum freedom.

Lamborghini confirms a combined output of over 1,000 PS, achieved through a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12-based hybrid powertrain and power is sent to all the four wheels. The focus here is on power-to-weight ratio, aerodynamic efficiency and outright performance. The Fenomeno reaches a top speed of over 350 kmph, positioning it as one of the extreme road cars the brand has ever produced.

Lamborghini Revuelto

It represents the brand’s most significant technical leap in decades. It is Lamborghini’s first production model to use a fully electrified V12 architecture, signalling the future of the carmaker’s flagship supercars.

A new 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 petrol engine is paired with three electric motors, delivering a mammoth 1,015 PS (combined). The V12 powertrain alone makes 725 Nm, while electric motors transform torque delivery across the rev range. Paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox and electrified all-wheel drive, the Revuelto is officially rated at a top speed crossing 350 kmph, making it the most powerful production-spec Lamborghini ever.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

The SVJ was built with a singular focus: lap times. That said, its aerodynamic innovations also play a major role in its high-speed capability.

Powered by a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 producing 770 PS and 720 Nm, it features Lamborghini’s ALA active aerodynamics system. This allows the car to balance downforce and drag drastically, improving stability at extreme speeds. Its top speed is listed in excess of 350 kmph, a figure supported as much by aero efficiency as raw power.

Lamborghini Centenario

Built to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Ferruccio Lamborghini, the Centenario was a technical showcase wrapped in a dramatic body.

Its naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 makes 770 PS and 690 Nm, driving all four wheels via a 7-speed ISR gearbox. Lightweight construction, rear-wheel steering and advanced aerodynamics help the Centenario exceed 350 kmph. It also previewed technologies that would later appear in mainstream Lamborghini models.

Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4/ Aventador S

The original Aventador redefined Lamborghini’s flagship formula when it debuted, introducing a carbon-fibre monocoque and an all-new V12 platform.

The LP700-4 produced 700 PS and 690 Nm, while the latter Aventador S increased it to 740 PS, retaining the same torque figure. Both the variants are officially said to achieve a top speed of 350 kmph, laying the groundwork for every high-speed Lamborghini that followed in the modern era.

Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SuperVeloce

Before the Aventador, the Murciélago SV represented the pinnacle of Lamborghini’s analogue V12 era. It was lighter, more powerful and more aggressive than the standard Murciélago.

Its 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine produced 670 PS and 660 Nm of torque, driving all four wheels through a single-clutch automated manual. Its top speed is officially rated at 342 kmph, making it one of the fastest Lamborghinis of its time and a fitting send-off for the Murciélago line.