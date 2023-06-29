Hyundai Motor Group Surpasses 10 Million Connected Car Subscriber Milestone

The Hyundai Motor Group has announced that it has over 10 million subscribers globally for its connected car services. The achievement comes just 1 year and 10 months after reaching the 5 million subscriber mark back in August 2021. The cumulative figure includes subscribers for all three of the Group’s brands- Hyundai (BlueLink), Kia (Kia Connect) and Genesis (Genesis Connected Services).

Connected car services utilize wireless networks - provided via an e-SIM - to to offer a range of additional functions over just the basic infotainment needs. These services have evolved over the years and now range from basic functions as vehicle systems monitoring to offering remote access to in-car functions, streaming audio/video, over-the-air (OTA) updates, in-car payments, and more.

Commenting on the milestone Hae-Young Kwon, Vice President of the Infotainment Development Center at Hyundai Motor Group said, “Our goal is to accelerate the transition to the SDV era by focusing on software technologies that seamlessly connect all journeys.”

The Group introduced the first connected car services in its home market of South Korea in 2003. For other overseas markets, the services were first launched in the U.S. in June 2011, and have since expanded to China, Europe, India, and most recently Singapore, providing services to customers in more than 50 countries.

Hyundai and Kia both introduced their connected car tech in India in 2019, Hyundai with the Venue and Kia with the Seltos.

The global subscribers reached 1 million in May 2018, followed by 5 million in August 2021, 8 million in October 2022, and 10 million this month. With this growing trend, the Group expects to reach 20 million subscribers worldwide, by the end of 2026.

For the Indian market, Hyundai unveiled its BlueLink connected car tech in the country in 2019 with the debut of the Venue subcompact SUV. Since then the system has been offered in a range of models including the second-gen Creta, Verna, Alcazar, Tucson and i20. Sister firm Kia too offers its Kia Connect features in India across its model range. The Kia system debuted in India with the launch of the Seltos in 2019.