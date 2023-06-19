Kia Seltos Facelift India Debut on July 4

A year after it made its international debut, the Kia Seltos facelift will be unveiled in India on July 4, 2023. The Seltos was Kia’s debut vehicle for the Indian market when it was launched in 2019 and has been one of the brand’s bestsellers in the market, with over 5 lakh units sold till date. The updated model, spied undisguised recently, will have notable changes inside and out, along with new features.

The Seltos facelift was recently spied in India sans any camouflage. Image source

As seen with the recent test mule, the India-spec Seltos facelift retains the design of the global model replete with more muscular bumpers, a larger grille as well as revised headlamps and redesigned tail-lamps. The interior too is expected to be in line with the global model with a single-piece binnacle sitting atop the dashboard housing the digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen. The dashboard itself is expected to get a notable redesign and feature soft-touch surfaces to up the premium factor.

Redesigned rear gets new tail-lamps and a more muscular bumper

In terms of equipment, the Seltos is expected to offer some new features such as a panoramic sunroof, enhanced connected car features and even Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). As before expect the updated Seltos to be offered in two trim lines – Tech Line and GT Line.

Coming to the engine line-up, expect the current pair of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines to be carried forward. The updated model is also expected to get the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill offered in the Carens and in models such as the Hyundai Alcazar and Verna. All three engines are expected to get their own automatic transmission option, though it remains to be seen if Kia will offer a traditional manual with any of the engines. In recent months the brand has reduced the number of variants with the manual gearbox in favour of the clutch pedal-less Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT).

Cabin expected to be in line with the global model.

The facelifted Seltos will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and the upcoming Honda Elevate. Expect Kia to announce prices for the Seltos in the weeks following its debut.